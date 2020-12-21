HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Dozens of community members gathered at Liberty Memorial Park inside Maple Grove Cemetery on Saturday, laying wreaths in remembrance of Hoosick citizens who served their country.
“This park honors 103 men from the town of Hoosick who died in service to our country,” said Joyce Brewer, director of the Hoosick Township Historical Society. “This park was built to have one place where everyone could come and honor all of these men, so that they would never be forgotten.”
All 103 crosses and headstones had a wreath placed nearby.
The wreath laying was part of a nationwide event — Wreaths Across America — where 1.7 million wreaths were placed on veterans’ headstones throughout all 50 states.
After placing a wreath, the volunteer says the name of that veteran out loud, serving as another way to remember that veteran.
Not even the foot-plus of snow in parts of Liberty Memorial Park could stop the volunteers from participating in the ceremony on a cold yet sunny December afternoon.
This is the first year Hoosick has participated in Wreaths Across America. Brewer said seeing the event in Saratoga National Cemetery in Saratoga, N.Y., and at the Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington, Vt., inspired the town to host the event.
Hoosick had a surplus of wreaths. With more wreaths than veterans to honor, they decided to help out one of the cemeteries that influenced them to take place in the event.
“We were able to send our overage up to Saratoga National Cemetery, who actually had a shortage,” Brewer said.
Brewer sees Wreaths Across America as a good opportunity for Americans to reflect on their freedom.
“You never want to forget,” Brewer said. “You want to teach the children to never forget, to honor them, and to learn. Learn that their freedom isn’t free and that these men gave up their lives so that they could have what they have today and in the future.”
Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts participated in the wreath laying.
Kevin Weeden, a math teacher at Hoosick Falls Jr./Sr. High School, was one of around 40 people who attended Hoosick’s first Wreaths Across America event. Weeden attended with his daughter, Abigail, a Girl Scout.
Weeden said he and Abigail had participated in Wreaths Across America at Saratoga National Cemetery in previous years, and he was happy to see the event come to Hoosick.
“My dad [Vern] was in the service,” Weeden said. “One of the most powerful things — when he passed away — he’s got the (American) flag on the casket and a couple of the guys from the service were there and they presented it to my mom.”
The respect his father was shown during that service is something Weeden will not soon forget.
“The appreciation that was shown to my family — based on his service — was just, impressive,” Weeden said.
Now, Weeden is spreading that appreciation with his daughter by his side.
“So thank you for all the people that have served our country and give us the rights that we have to come out here and do wonderful things,” Weeden said.
Brewer said the village plans to participate in this event for years to come.