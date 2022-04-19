BENNINGTON — Efforts to combat homelessness in Bennington County could be in line for a funding boost from the state.
Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said she’s hopeful $390,000 will be included in the next state budget to provide a range of in-place services through Pathways Vermont’s Housing First program for those chronically homeless.
The proposed funding would assist approximately 30 individuals or households find a place to live and provide coordinated, wraparound services. The Housing First program is designed to help people overcome the issues that have resulted in them becoming homeless in the past.
“I was able to get it into the Senate Appropriations Committee’s version of the budget,” Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, said Friday afternoon. “It, along with the rest of the budget, will go to the Senate floor next week, where I expect it will be supported by the Senate.”
However, Sears said the additional funding for Pathways Vermont will also be reviewed in a Senate-House conference committee to resolve differences in the budgets approved by the two chambers.
“The budget will then go to a committee of conference with the House,” he said in an email. “Because the Pathways funding was not in the House version of the budget, we will need to convince the House to agree with the Senate.”
SIX OTHER COUNTIES
If the funding for the Housing First program is included, it would add Bennington County to the six other Vermont counties that currently receive Housing First services through both the Department of Mental Health and the Department of Corrections. Those are Franklin, Chittenden, Washington, Addison, Windsor and Windham counties.
Currently Lamoille, Rutland and Bennington counties receive Pathways Vermont services only through the Department of Corrections. Pathways Vermont has an office in Bennington, which would be significantly expanded if the funding sought is approved.
“Pathways already functions in Bennington on a limited basis with individuals recently under the direction of [the Department of Corrections],” Jenkins said Friday. But she said expanding the Housing First program would have a major positive impact on the problem of homelessness.
SUPPORT SOUGHT
John Rogers of Mission City Church, a member of the Pathways Vermont board, asked the Select Board during a February meeting to support the funding proposal and advocate for its inclusion in the state budget.
The board adopted and sent a letter of support to lawmakers considering the proposal, and several people in the local human services community did as well.
Rogers said Friday that “the delegation, especially Dick Sears, has been doing a great job of championing this – rallying around the idea of bringing Housing First to Bennington.”
He said support has been strong in the community but the proposal “really got traction in the Senate with Dick Sears with the Appropriations Committee.”
OFFICE IN PLACE
“We have an office in Bennington now,” Rogers said of Pathways Vermont. “That team would be expanded. Housing First brings complete wraparound services to the individuals that will be living in the Pathways homes.”
That level of annual funding would assist people “who are chronically [without] housing, really hard to house,” he said, “and the team would then be put in place to really support those folks.”
Services would include “job support, visiting nursing, psychiatry, case workers, peer support – it’s pretty amazing,” Rogers said, adding, “and they certainly will be plugging in with the other great organizations in town.”
Rogers said the program “starts by getting folks off the street and out of motels and into permanent housing situations. From there they surround the person with multi-disciplinary community support, psychiatry, peers, nursing, case workers and payee services to help folks heal and get back on their feet. I have watched this program serve our community and it really does work!”
Chandler Poling, the program’s team leader in the area, said there currently are six employees working in Bennington and other towns in the county, “and it would be a matter of ramping up what we have in place” if the funding is approved.
He said most of the chronically homeless are individuals, and about 70 have been identified in the Bennington area.
Most of the housing situations supported by the Housing First program are in Bennington, he said, but others could be in nearby towns.