SOUTH BURLINGTON — As part of its Gen. John Stark Lectures, the Ethan Allen Institute will host a dinner with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., an environmentalist and advocate of individual liberty. Kennedy is a best-selling author, a nationally-syndicated radio host, and a frequent television commentator. He has announced his campaign for president, challenging President Joe Biden in the primary, as "a Kennedy Democrat," according to his campaign website.
"We are pleased to give Mr. Kennedy a platform to speak in Vermont," said Myers Mermel, president of The Ethan Allen Institute, in a press release. "We are especially interested to learn more about his views on free market and economically fair solutions to climate issues. Our concern this past session in the Vermont Legislature was that the Affordable Heat Act was not market based and would regressively tax our middle and low income population. Mr. Kennedy has supported free market solutions to climate in the past. Based upon Mr. Kennedy's perspectives and insights, we hope we can find new avenues to explore within structured climate solutions.
"We expect Mr. Kennedy to address a wide range of contemporary issues within his talk," he added.
Kennedy's speech is entitled "Climate, Markets, and Economic Fairness." The event takes place at 6 p.m. on June 21 at The Doubletree by Hilton, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington.
Sponsorship opportunities as well as VIP Reception tickets are available. Dinner tickets, which include a social hour, may be purchased for $100 in advance at www.ethanallen.org and Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-ethan-allen-institutes-gen-stark-lecture-with-robert-f-kennedy-jr-tickets-643252183597
EAI describes it's mission as to cultivate peace and prosperity by promoting policies based on the principles of free enterprise, constitutional government, and individual liberty. This lecture is purely educational in nature and not a political fundraiser or tied to any political campaign in any way, according to the release.