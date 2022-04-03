BENNINGTON — The state’s plan for illuminating the Bennington Battle Monument in the blue and gold national colors of Ukraine has gotten the go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA issued a “determination of no hazard to air navigation” on Wednesday, eliminating a significant potential obstacle to the plan to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The FAA’s approval is required given the monument’s height and its proximity to William H. Morse State Airport.
State historic preservation officer Laura Trieschmann said the state has decided to proceed with one of three options offered by an electrical engineer – one which also happens to be the most inexpensive and quickest.
The state will repair broken portions of the monument’s 23-year-old lighting system and install colored lenses over the lights to bathe the blue-gray limestone obelisk in blue and gold.
“The setup and lenses are ensuring the intense heat will not melt the equipment and will illuminate the dark stone sufficiently,” Trieschmann said.
If all goes according to plan, the lighting will be ready at some point in April, Trieschmann said Thursday.
“I realize this has taken longer than hoped. Yet we have had swift action from all partners to make this happen, and we are grateful for that,” Trieschmann said.
The final decision is up to Gov. Phil Scott’s administration, Triechsmann said. The state is still considering feedback from members of the community, especially those living closest to the monument, she added.
Jason Maulucci, a spokesman for Scott, said the governor supports the plan.
James Gallen, a member of the Village of Old Bennington Board of Trustees, said he has yet to hear from any residents opposed to the light.
“Personally, I am thrilled to hear that the plan to light the battle monument is one step closer to fruition,” Gallen said. “Much as this plan has united the village of Old Bennington, I’d love for this lighting project to show that our greater Bennington community can unite behind a great idea and make it manifest. The battle monument lighting idea was a grassroots effort that can serve as an example of how community members and government bodies can collaborate.”
The plan’s lead proponent, Phil Pappas of Bennington, was pleased with the news, and thankful for the community’s support of the proposal – particularly Select Board member James Carroll, state Rep. Mary Morrissey, the Village of Old Bennington Board of Trustees, and officials at William H. Morse State Airport.
“It’s nice to get some good news,” said Pappas. “Bennington gets a lot of bad news — this puts us in a good light, no pun intended.”
“Jim Carroll and Mary Morrissey were huge on this,” Pappas added. “And the Village of Old Bennington. Without them … it’s a heck of a lot of easier when they agree.”
Carroll, in turn, credited Pappas.
“This was his baby,” he said. “He provided some important guidance to me and knew where the potential objections were.”
Carroll also pointed to Morrissey’s persistence in working with the governor’s office to keep progress moving forward.
“It was definitely a collaborative effort,” Carroll said. “Mary just doesn’t give up.”
Morrissey, in an email, said after being contacted by Pappas, she reached out to people she knew could help expedite the process including Trieschmann, Scott, and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch.
“The lighting will not only represent the support of the citizens of the Bennington region, but also the State of Vermont as one of Vermont’s most recognized and visited structures,” she said.
Both Carroll and Morrissey drew comparisons between the battle commemorated by the monument – the Battle of Bennington – and the fight now facing the people of Ukraine.
“I think it’s important we not lose focus on why we’re doing this,” Carroll said. “The reason for lighting the monument is to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine and to also to underscore that the parallels between the patriots of 1777 are startlingly clear with the people of Ukraine.”
“If you think about the Battle of Bennington … and what is presently happening in Ukraine, the similarities are startling,” Morrissey said. “You have an overpowering force trying to brutally overtake the good people of a region in order to gain more power and control. I can only hope that the Ukraine people will be able to be as successful as our Green Mountain Boys were, if it has to be accomplished by battle.”