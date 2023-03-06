KEENE, N.H. — Former Vice President Mike Pence will be the featured speaker of an event hosted by the Cheshire County Republican Committee on Thursday, March 16.
A VIP reception at the Best Western Hotel Ballroom starts at 5 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner served by Tempesta's Restaurant at 6 p.m.
The cost for the reception, which includes a photo and an autographed book, and the dinner is $125 per person. The buffet dinner alone is $50.
To purchase tickets, visit https://secure.winred.com/cheshire-county-republican-committee/pence03162023.
Funds raised go to the Cheshire County Republican Committee.