MANCHESTER — Established in 1997, Bennington’s Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new executive director who is ready to hit the ground running.
Cindy Luce is the new executive director of the Bennington County Habitat for Humanity.
Before accepting this position, Luce worked as a fundraiser for Bennington College for 19 years. That was until she decided “it’s time to make a change.”
“I felt like it would be awesome to be able to give back to my local community. … I want to make an impact on my community and so doing this, I feel I can help,” said Luce. “Our community grows one house at a time.”
Her role as executive director is broad. Her first job is work with 13 “very active” board members and all of the smaller committees within the board.
“I’m here to help them keep those projects and those responsibilities going,” said Luce.
She also feels a deep responsibility to connect with the community to become more visible. The more visibility an organization has, the greater the opportunity to get volunteers and applications. That leads into Luce’s final goal — to have a large and strong volunteer group.
Bennington’s Habitat for Humanity chapter has 10 strong volunteers, but “we need a lot more,” said Luce. “Especially when building two houses at a time.” To effectively build two houses at a time, each team should have about 15 volunteers, 30 in total. Her dream is to have various organizations in the community, like Orvis or Southwestern Vermont Health Care, to volunteer and rotate with other community-based groups.
Before COVID shut down its operation, Habitat for Humanity built about three homes a year, and the third home was a stretch of its resources. Post-COVID, the organization started building one home in Pownal in 2021, and has just started another home in Manchester.
“We have capacity to do more, but we just need to find [volunteers],” said Luce.
Although the headquarters is in Manchester, Luce believes the organization is about more than the Northshire, and about all of Bennington County. She wants to connect both shires.
Luce took this position to help families realize their dreams. Her son and daughter-in-law just purchased a home in Massachusetts, making her familiar with the turbulent housing market. She’s looking forward to helping people make the jump from living in a rental to owning their home.
“A lot of people are under the misconception that we give houses away,” said Luce, but the organization actually helps people buy homes. To be eligible, the household income has to be within 30 to 80 percent of the county’s median income. The family also has to have a debt-to-income ratio below 43 percent. Once the family gets approved by the organization’s board, they can purchase the home at cost.
The homes are built almost entirely by volunteers, except the specialty trades like electricians and plumbers, which are filled by subcontractors.
Luce said the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board has given Habitat for Humanity a grant that covers a chunk of money needed to build. The rest of the funding is covered by the mortgage.
Here’s how it works: A family is approved for a mortgage through the organization, and then that mortgage is sold to NeighborWorks — a company Habitat is working with. When NeighborWorks buys the mortgage, Habitat for Humanity gets that money to begin working on the next house.
“We kind of keep rolling the money,” said Luce.
The most expensive part of building a home is paying for the labor, but because Habitat for Humanity works on the energy of volunteers, that cost is mitigated. “The volunteers are our bloodline,” said Luce.
Once the home is built and sold by Habitat for Humanity, the organization makes sure it will always fall under the affordable housing guidelines. Families can sell their homes, but “there’s a whole formula” that prevents them from flipping the house for a huge profit. Plus, anyone who purchases the house must also meet the eligibility requirements for a Habitat for Humanity home — preventing any big businesses from scooping up the property.
Luce is determined to spread the word about applying for homes through Habitat for Humanity.
“We need to get the word out about people applying,” she said. “Teachers and police officers and firemen, bankers, some of the tellers … the people who make our communities function could actually qualify.”
The organization also has grant money to help qualified families with home repairs. The organization won’t enter the home or climb on the roof for insurance purposes, but any other outdoor repairs are fair game. Some people get ramps installed or porches and steps repaired.
“The philosophy of Habitat really is not about necessarily the quantity, it is the quality of time, and it’s the relationships and the community building,” said Luce. “I get goosebumps thinking about the possibilities.”