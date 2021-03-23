BENNINGTON — From time to time, Darlene Galipeau would make a little money — a few dollars from redeeming can and bottle deposits, or payment for taking care of her sister’s dog, or birthday gifts from friends and family.
Her sister, Charlene Martin, encouraged her to buy herself an occasional treat, but Galipeau seldom did. Instead, nearly all of her income went into a box she kept under her bed, in the Bennington home where she lived with Martin and her husband.
As Martin later found out, she was putting it all aside for someone whose needs she considered greater than her own.
A week and a half after Galipeau’s death on Jan. 27, Martin stumbled across the money box while looking for some shoes. It contained more than $20,000, and a note asking that the money to be donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Galipeau was born on Dec. 6, 1955 to Julie Blodgett and Bernard Anthony Galipeau at Putnam Memorial Hospital in Bennington, now Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. She was their fourth child, and Martin’s younger sister. Galipeau was diagnosed as mentally delayed, her sister said; “mentally, she was 7 [years old].”
In the first few years of her life, Galipeau would need three operations on her crossed eyes. Darlene and her parents would travel to what is now Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital for the surgeries.
After the death of their parents in 2010, Martin and her husband, Gary, took Galipeau in. “Even though she was my sister, she was like a daughter.
With her mental age, we looked upon her as ours,” Martin said. “She was a godsend to us.”
Galipeau was always around the Martins, and moved into their house in Florida with them. (They moved back to Bennington in 2016.) There, under the care of her sister, her brother-in-law and their friends, Galipeau was loved and accepted. She joined them in playing cards and bingo, and going out to dinner.
“Whatever we did, she did,” Martin said.
At home, Galipeau saw the Martins making out bills. When Galipeau asked what all the envelopes were, her sister told her they were her charities. Martin’s favorite charity to donate to was St. Jude’s, and it quickly became Galipeau’s favorite as well.
When St. Jude’s commercials played on TV, Galipeau would turn to her sister and ask, “Are they your kids?”
Seeing her sister’s commitment to helping the organization, Galipeau immediately wanted to help as well.
“She said ‘I have money in my box. My box is under my bed’,” said Martin.
Martin knew that her parents had left some money to her sister, but she didn’t know how much and didn’t care to know. She was happy taking care of her sister on her own.
Martin told Galipeau that if she wanted to, she could donate some money to St. Jude’s. She recommended saving up her money to donate in one big deposit instead of sending monthly checks.
One day, Galipeau announced that she wanted some jobs. She started to collect bottles and cans and every time she made a few dollars she would say, “I’m rich for the kids.” When Martin and Gary left the house, they would give her $10 to watch the dog. This went on for years.
For Galipeau’s 50th birthday, they celebrated in Florida, where she was given about $500 from friends and family. Despite having money, she never spent it.
“I’d tell her ‘Dar, if you want [something] you should buy it’,” said Martin. But she never wanted to buy anything other than candy from the dollar store.
Galipeau’s heart was full of kindness for others, Martin said.
Every week she would color 10 or 12 pictures and give them to everyone at the Bennington Health & Rehab Center. She wanted to make sure that nobody felt alone or uncared for.
She loved children, and had two dolls that she took care of and put to sleep every night. When she died, Martin made sure she was put to rest with her babies by her side.
Shortly after Galipeau’s death, Martin stumbled upon her sister’s money box while looking under her bed for shoes to donate. On top rested a simple note: “For my kids.”