Toward the end of summer, India and the United States completed 75 years of official diplomatic partnership.
Reflecting on the milestone, Vermont News & Media reached out to current and former diplomats from both countries to get their perspectives on the longstanding relationship between the two.
As an Indian diplomat, Anil Trigunayat served as the former ambassador of India to Jordan, Libya and Malta and now holds several key positions in various diplomatic, academic and research organizations. Zed Tarar is an American diplomat, serving in the Department of State as its Hindi-Urdu spokesperson. Trigunayat and Tarar both opined on the bilateral challenges of the past and in the present, and the combined visions that are on the table for the future.
Looking back at 75 years between the largest democracy and the oldest democracy, both remarked that the base of Indo-U.S. friendship is strong and natural, and attributed it to the common democracy factor.
“The foundations of our relationship are very strong. Both are democratic countries, and our interests, values and spirits are also similar,” Tarar said.
Trigunayat added, “India and the U.S. could be termed as the democracy anchors in the world. Hence it is natural that the two great countries could have been closest friends and partners.”
Trigunayat also said that India and the U.S. have become strategic partners, and that the bilateral relations have moved into a much higher orbit. Tarar's statements back it up, as he emphasized that President Biden’s plans regarding food prices across the world and global health would require a significant contribution from India.
In the recent past, the U.S. had recognized India as a key player in the Indo-Pacific, especially as the China-Taiwan standoff aggravated into military action. But as many experts have asked, was the recognition Washington’s way to seal a favorable reaction from New Delhi in respect to Beijing? Tarar denied any such anxiety.
“Although it's true that China has a role to play in the Indo-Pacific and the South China Sea, it does not mean that the U.S. is making an anti-China alliance. We want the Indo-Pacific to remain free and open,” Tara said.
Trigunayat was in agreement. “India has very clearly mentioned with regard to Taiwan that status quo should not be changed unilaterally. The U.S.’s Indo-Pacific strategy gives due credence to India’s importance,” he said.
However, reports have been rife about Washington’s discomfort as New Delhi remained neutral over Russian aggression in Ukraine. Cynics continue to ponder if India's fence-sitting is a matter of discomfort to the U.S.
“India has a principled policy with regard to foreign interventions, and prefers dialogue and diplomacy for resolving conflicts and issues,” Trigunayat said.
He further noted that the country maintains its strategic autonomy “by not being a part of an alliance architecture, which may be misunderstood by some powers and people in Washington, D.C.” Tarar, on the other hand, expressed that the U.S. understands if other countries choose to chart their own paths.
“It is not like they have to do whatever the U.S. says. Especially with India, as she has a lot of considerations,” Tarar said.
According to both the diplomats, the Indo-U.S. partnership thrives not only on military but also on growing economic exchanges. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, bilateral goods trade has crossed the unprecedented $100 billion mark in 2021.
Tarar said that it is “in both countries’ interests to enhance commercial ties.”
Trigunayat added that trade is “a key driver” of the bilateral relationship, and India could emerge not only as “a major market” for the U.S. but also “an important pivot and destination for alternate global and value supply chains.” Tarar identified high-tech industries like solar panel production as an area for increased mutual investment, to which Trigunayat agreed. He, however, expanded it to green technologies and also added defense exports.
Recently, the U.S. Embassy of India shared on its social media that in 2022, it has issued a record number of 82,000 student visas. However, according to online statistics, getting a U.S. visa in India involves a minimum wait of 500 days, with an approximate four interviewees still waiting for their call. Can more bilateral engagement shorten the queue?
Trigunayat opined that this matter becomes “a point of contention” with U.S.’s distinction of being “a land of opportunity,” and India’s edge in its professionally skilled workforce. Tarar remarked that this queue is because of a “backlog” triggered by COVID-19 and stated that the State Department is solving it on a global priority basis.
As the two countries steer toward achieving the century mark in bilateral partnership in 2047, diplomats from both sides expressed their bilateral visions for the next 25 years.
Tarar said that, following Biden’s agenda, two areas are important for Indo-U.S.: technology development with respect to climate change, and global health.
“Without solar power and clean energy, climate change cannot be controlled. That is a big area for cooperation. Besides that, in the years to come we may face numerous pandemics, where and when Indian pharma companies would play a big role.”
Simultaneously, Trigunayat urged that India and the U.S. develop a “Roadmap 2050” where new frontiers of mutually beneficial cooperation are identified with equity, equality and respect.
“Both sides have intensive programs of cooperation across the spectrum,” he said, “but continued political will [will] have to be harnessed to make them a reality and overcome the bottlenecks.”