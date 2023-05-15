BURLINGTON — A South American woman, who authorities say produced videos showing sadistic abuse of a boy and the purported torture/killing of a man to provide pleasure for a registered nurse in Vermont, pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday in Burlington to a child pornography charge.
Moraima Escarlet Vasquez-Flores, 40, of Venezuela admitted to aiding and abetting Sean Fiore, 39, of Burlington in the receipt of child pornography in October 2018.
She was initially charged with four felony charges, including conspiring with Fiore to kidnap and murder a person outside the United States.
The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations case also led to charges against her for producing child pornography and conspiring with Fiore to produce child pornography.
The defendant used the name Johana Martinez in the emails and videos she provided to Fiore, who had lived in Burlington and used the name “Marcus.”
Fiore received a 27-year prison sentence from Federal Judge Christina Reiss for his part in the international conspiracy that was uncovered by Homeland Security Investigations in South Burlington. She also ordered him to pay $27,400 in court costs and in restitution to nine victims identified from some of his massive pornography collection.
HSI Special Agent Michael McCullagh while investigating Fiore eventually discovered a woman in Venezuela that he was emailing and ordering videos that were made with child victims, records show.
Fiore eventually ordered one that had the woman reportedly kill a man, McCullagh reported. The government has said it does not have any proof the man did die in the video.
The woman, Vasquez-Flores, was eventually named in a four of the seven counts in an indictment obtained by Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson in Burlington in September 2020. The mother later moved to Columbia, where authorities agreed to arrest her and help the U.S. extradite her to Vermont to face the indictment.
The U.S. Marshals Service brought Vasquez-Flores, who said she had a “technical degree in accounting” to Vermont for her arraignment in April 2022.
Vasquez-Flores has been unsuccessfully fighting the four felony charges, but on Thursday agreed to admit her part in the international case by pleading guilty to one count. She confessed she and Fiore knowingly helped distribute three videos showing a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct on Oct. 13, 2018, the indictment said.
The 11-page plea agreement noted that before Oct. 13, 2018, while in Venezuela, Vasquez Flores participated in the production of a video which appears to show her sadistically abusing a prepubescent boy. The document provides an explicit description of what the woman did to the boy during the 9-minute video. It shows she held her hands over his mouth and nose and appeared to suffocate him. By the end of the video it appeared the boy had been suffocated to unconsciousness, the plea agreement said.
Vasquez-Flores was aware at the time the video was made that it was intended for distribution and somebody would pay for it. It was eventually sent by way of New Zealand on Oct. 13, 2018 to Fiore, who was known to be sexually aroused by the sadistic abuse of animals, children and adults, the plea agreement said.
Before the video was sent to Fiore, it was broken into three separate videos, the document said.
Judge Reiss agreed to keep Vasquez-Flores in custody pending sentencing on Sept. 12 in Burlington. Reiss ordered a pre-sentence report prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.
Vasquez-Flores has been detained since her arrest in Columbia on Sept. 18, 2020. When she appeared for arraignment in Vermont, Masterson, the prosecutor, said Vasquez-Flores was both a danger to the community and a risk to flee because she has no ties to Vermont. Masterson said the defendant’s conduct was “horrific.” Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle agreed.
Fiore, a registered nurse, was a few hours away from receiving a doctorate degree in nursing practice from the University of Vermont when he was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations at his apartment at 92 Overlake Park in Burlington in May 2019.
Fiore was home with his then-wife and his parents, who were in town from Utica, N.Y., for the presentation of his doctorate at UVM graduation.
He was released on conditions and later moved to Brookfield in Orange County, where prosecutors and the judge agreed Fiore got on a computer at the town library and destroyed three emails that were considered evidence. He was later jailed for violating his pretrial release conditions.
Masterson asked for a life sentence as provided under the federal sentencing guidelines, followed by lifetime federal supervision should he be released.
A 25-year sentence was proposed by defense lawyers Maryanne Kampmann and Robert L. Sussman.
“Mr. Fiore has lost his marriage, his career, his friends and his status as a respected member in the community,” they wrote in the sentencing memo.
Fiore had worked as a registered nurse at Appletree Bay and Cathedral Square in Burlington and the Veterans Administration in White River Junction in the years leading up to studying for his doctorate, court records show.
They also indicated Fiore was employed by UVM Nursing and Health Services.
The two sides, each with an expert witness, debated whether Fiore was a risk to reoffend. Reiss said she was looking to have him remain in prison until he was about 60.
The judge told Fiore during his March 30, 2022, sentencing he would be under federal supervision once he is freed from prison.
Fiore, who is due for release in May 2043, is serving his sentence at Federal Correctional Institute – Otisville, an 1,100-inmate medium security prison in Orange County, New York.
According to court records, in September 2018, Vasquez-Flores, then in Venezuela, reportedly communicated over WhatsApp with Fiore, who was in Vermont. Both used aliases. The WhatsApp communications were about Fiore’s interest in purchasing a video depicting the torture of a kidnapped child, who was referred to as a “slave.” Fiore ultimately paid $600 to Vasquez-Flores in Amazon gift cards for the video.
Fiore sent specific instructions on what abuse he wished to see inflicted on the child. On Oct. 3, 2018, Vasquez-Flores reportedly sent Fiore a hyperlink to a video file that showed Vasquez-Flores inflicting sadistic abuse on a prepubescent boy consistent with Fiore’s specifications.
On Oct. 13, 2018, Vasquez-Flores sent the three video files to Fiore that depicted the sadistic abuse of a prepubescent boy. Vasquez-Flores reportedly later used WhatsApp to communicate with Fiore and to discuss Fiore’s desire to purchase another video which showed the torture and killing of another kidnapped “slave.” Fiore sent specifications for the types of physical abuse, humiliation and manner of death he wished to see in the video.
In December 2018, Fiore agreed to pay $4,000 for this video. In April 2019, Vasquez Flores reportedly sent Fiore a hyperlink to a 58-minute video file depicting the requested sadistic abuse and possible death of an adult, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has said.
After the sentencing, the then-head of HSI in New England called Fiore’s crimes “some of the darkest, most heinous deeds humanity can imagine.”
Special Agent in Charge Matthew Millhollin said the sentence “ensures that he will be locked away, unable to repeat the depraved crimes he has admitted to. We are grateful to our partners here in Vermont and around the world who worked tirelessly alongside us to investigate and prosecute this case.”