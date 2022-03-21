SOFIA, BULGARIA — Before Russia invaded Ukraine, Iryna Gavrylova, a Ukrainian, was working in Bulgaria with a team of entrepreneurs on food tech innovations.
"Architects of clean label organic new food products and technologies, [CMYK Ingredients] executes the [research and development] and prototyping of crazy edible innovations," states the website for CMYK Ingredients.
But that all changed on Feb. 24, when Russia initiated a violent assault on Gavrylova's home country.
The team at CMYK set everything aside to focus on something entirely different than what they had been doing, using the skills they utilized in starting up their business.
"When you face an emergency, you sometimes don't have much choice," said Gavrylova, during a phone interview with the Reformer. "You sometimes don't have much choice."
About a week before the invasion, it became apparent to Gavrylova and the rest of the team that things were going to get bad, and get bad quickly.
"You never want to believe something you love is going to collapse tomorrow," she said. "You don't expect chaos and tragedy."
The team members realized what they needed to do was find some way to help the millions of refugees fleeing the chaos and tragedy inflicted upon Ukraine by the Russian invasion.
"Pretty much, none of us is sleeping enough," said Gavrylova. "We have been looking for solutions; how to get people across the border, how to transport them to a safe place, how to find them accommodations. It's very overwhelming."
Gavrylova said responding to immediate needs is draining, but the team is also spending several hours a day working on a new concept — a social integration center, where refugees who have their immediate needs taken care of can focus on the everyday tasks of adjusting to their new lives.
Together they've established Aid for Ukraine, with a mission of promoting "economic freedom for Ukrainians in the [European Union] instead of welfare," states the website.
Aid for Ukraine has three initiatives — coordination, integration and help.
In the first, people help refugees get to Bulgaria safely by guiding them online or by phone. The same people coordinate all logistical, accommodation and settlement issues, as well as offer introductions to life and community matters in Bulgaria.
Social integration consists of psychological help and therapy for adults and children, language adaptation, and help for adults who need to find ways to adapt their professional skills to their new lives.
Aid for Ukraine is also helping to coordinate the delivery of medicine and supplies to hospitals and doctors in Ukraine.
"We purchase the medicines, organize safe routes and make the deliveries," said Gavrylova.
Most of the people who will be making this happen are refugees themselves.
"For the first time in history, this is refugees for refugees," she said.
Gavrylova, who attended St. Petersburg State University in Russia, believes what the team is building in Bulgaria can be replicated in other countries.
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, by 2021, 84 million people had been forcibly displaced worldwide as a result of persecution, conflict, violence or human rights violations.
Since Feb. 24, more than three million of Ukraine's 43.5 million have fled, one million of those to Poland.
Since 2021, Europe has taken in another one million refugees from Syria, where more than 12 million people have been displaced. In 2010, the population of Syria was a little more than 21 million.
More than 2.5 million Afghanis are considered refugees, with the majority living in Iran and Pakistan. Another 3.5 million Afghanis are internally displaced, having fled their homes searching for refuge within the country.
Refugees around the world would prefer to return to their homes, but if that's not possible, they are forced to start their lives from scratch.
"Startup life is something that prepares you to create something that never existed before," said Gavrylova.
"This project is about longer term solutions," she said, adding, "This is a real humanitarian catastrophe. These people will have a place to sleep and they will have food, but they will not have a place in the society."
Unlike refugees from Syria and Afghanistan, which included whole families, Ukrainian refugees are women, children and the elderly; the men have stayed behind to fight the Russians.
'Which means women will not be able to work regularly," she said. "They will have to take care of the kids and the elders."
People can help by sending money directly to agencies such as Aid for Ukraine. The website also has a list of medications that are needed.
She also said the United States could be doing more for refugees around the world, and not just Ukrainians.
"The United States is not under the stress of receiving too many refugees," she said. "This is crappy, to be honest."
She noted that most of the refugees are refugees because of the policies of superpowers such as the United States and Russia.
She urged Americans to not only donate, but to call their senators and representatives and urge them to make it easier for Ukrainians and other refugees to go to the United States.
"Every citizen has to decide," she said. "It's about choosing your truth."