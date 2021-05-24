BENNINGTON — The Blue Benn has a new addition to its decor: a wooden plaque that attests to its appearance on national TV last Friday.
CBS host Stephen Colbert mentioned the Bennington diner on his program, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” in a segment designed to give a boost to small businesses nationwide.
The Blue Benn was one of eight businesses featured that night — chosen among the many who responded to Colbert’s earlier call for entries.
“If you’re near any one of these places, go check out the plaque and support your local businesses,” Colbert said last week.
The Blue Benn’s owner, John Getchell, said he was sleeping soundly when the diner’s photo and name were broadcast to hundreds of thousands of TV viewers. He only found out about his business’s media exposure on Saturday morning from a fellow Benningtonian.
“It was a complete surprise,” Getchell, 59, said. “I’m a real fan of Stephen Colbert. I’m really thrilled.”
The segment has also gotten close to a million views on the Late Show’s YouTube channel.
It turns out that without Getchell’s knowledge, the guy who manages The Blue Benn’s social media accounts made the late-night TV pitch. David Dubov-Flinn became friends with Getchell after they both graduated from Bennington College in the ’80s, and he volunteered to help with the diner’s social media presence to give back to the town.
Dubov-Flinn, who now lives in Maryland, said he tagged #ColbertSmallBizBump in March 10 posts on Facebook and Instagram, which included a photo of The Blue Benn’s facade. And forgot about it when he didn’t hear anything back from The Late Show.
He learned about diner’s TV appearance after the segment aired Friday evening, when he came across someone’s post about it on a Bennington-based Facebook group. “It was incredible,” he said, “and such a great boost to local businesses and The Blue Benn.”
The 73-year-old diner apparently has not immediately seen an increase in business since it appeared on national TV. Getchell said not a lot of folks in Bennington know who Colbert is, including many of his employees. But he expects to see the biz bump down the road, particularly since the business has many loyal customers out of state who might not know the diner’s current status: “We are back, that we made it through the pandemic.”
The diner is still operating at half-capacity, in accordance with the state’s latest coronavirus guidelines. Getchell said he is eager to get back to full capacity as more people are vaccinated and the COVID-19 cases go down.
Meanwhile, he is working on adding a patio, with flower boxes, for outside dining. He expects it will be ready for customers sometime next month, maybe even travelers who will come to see The Late Show plaque.