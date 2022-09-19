BENNINGTON — Max Misch, the self-proclaimed white nationalist and Afghan war veteran, was arraigned on a new charge Monday — another violation of his conditions of release stemming from an Aug. 3 curfew infraction.
Earlier this summer Misch pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of aggravated domestic assault and disorderly conduct as a hate crime in a plea deal with prosecutors that dismissed several other charges. Those included a second hate crime, obstruction of justice, and a separate domestic assault charge. Conditions were imposed on Misch prior to his officially accepting that plea deal.
Misch allegedly violated his conditions just five days before the plea deal was made official on Aug. 8, when he was still required to abide by them.
The arraignment on the latest violation was supposed to happen on Sept. 26, but Misch and his defense attorney, Frederick Bragdon, were already present in the courtroom Monday for a previously scheduled hearing on a motion to dismiss a misdemeanor charge of illegally possessing a high-capacity ammunition magazine dating back to 2018.
Bragdon and his appeals team introduced the motion to dismiss the charge on Aug. 2, claiming that because of the recent United States Supreme Court ruling on a New York State case known as the Bruen decision, the charge Misch faces is no longer valid United States law and is unconstitutional.
Misch had appealed the charge to the Vermont Supreme Court in 2019, but the court denied the appeal, stating that the law was constitutional. Misch tried a second time to have the case dismissed, but that too was denied — this time by the trial judge in Bennington at the time, Judge Cortland Corsones.
The state in this particular case, represented by Assistant Attorney General Robert Lees, asked the new judge in the case, Kerry McDonald-Cady, for an extension of 90 days to answer the latest defense motion. McDonald-Cady granted the state’s request and seemed determined to schedule a hearing soon after the state entered its response because of the possibility of a long scheduling delay. Lees seemed unable to nail down a timeframe or the amount of time that would possibly be needed for his response. Instead, McDonald-Cady scheduled a status conference in December to see where the case is at. No decision on any of the merits or lack of merits in the motion to dismiss has been made.
The defense motion is over 50 pages long, and it is expected the state will try and answer all or at least some of the arguments presented in the motion. Bragdon suggested that McDonald-Cady leave ample time to review the massive motion and the state rebuttal before scheduling a new hearing, which could potentially delay the hearing until the spring.
“It is our opinion that the lay of the land has changed significantly since the Bruen case,” Bragdon told the judge.
Misch still faces charges stemming from other violations of conditions, including one from 2021, when he was accused of contacting a female related to a pending case; one from 2019, when he was allegedly caught visiting Hoosick Falls, N.Y.; and another in 2019 when Misch was accused of purchasing a gun from the Bennington Armory on Main Street in Bennington.
Conditions of release violations generally carry up to a six-month maximum sentence for each violation. Misch is currently out on probation on the domestic assault and hate crime charges.