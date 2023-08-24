BURLINGTON — A Bennington man, who is awaiting trial in state court in a homicide case, has had his federal trial on gun and drug charges planned for this week postponed.
Deven Moffitt, 33, said he had a dispute with defense lawyer Robert Sussman of Burlington concerning how the three federal gun and drug charges should be fought.
U.S. District Court Judge Christina Reiss questioned both Sussman and Moffitt this week about the breakdown before agreeing to allow Sussman to withdraw. Sussman, one of the top criminal defense lawyers, had been fighting the charges and challenging the police investigation for the past 14 months.
Moffitt has pleaded not guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of two loaded firearms when he was arrested on the homicide charge in Bennington on June 1, 2022. He also has denied two other federal charges from his arrest that day: possession of both fentanyl and cocaine with intent to distribute the drugs and possession of both a .22-caliber revolver and a 9-mm pistol to help further his drug trafficking.
Moffitt's criminal record includes felony convictions for escape on April 12, 2022; unlawful trespass into an occupied residence on Nov. 16, 2015; and aggravated assault on Aug. 6, 2009, court documents note.
The three federal charges stem from his arrest in the death of Jessica "Red" Hildenbrandt, 43, of Ballston Spa, N.Y., whose body was found on Sept. 17, 2019 in a gravel pit off Somerset Road in Searsburg, about 15 miles east of Bennington. He fled from police near Brookside Apartments on South Street, but was caught on Jefferson Avenue.
Moffitt has pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court in Bennington to a second-degree murder charge. He is being held without bail at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town.
The state homicide case is listed for jury selection in early January in Bennington, but the trial date is unknown. It was unclear if the conflict Moffit had with Sussman in the federal case would impact the trial in Bennington. Sussman was still listed as Moffitt's defense lawyer in the state case as of Thursday.
In U.S. District Court this week, Reiss warned Moffitt that the next lawyer appointed to defend him on the federal charges might have the exact same defense strategy as Sussman. Reiss told Moffitt she was not willing to keep replacing his lawyer until he got one that would use the defense he wanted.
Reiss also said the clock would still be ticking under the federal Speedy Trial Act. Unlike state courts in Vermont, federal courts have a specific timeline for trials to be held following an arrest. Certain time can be excluded, including during some pre-trial discovery.
Earlier this summer Sussman had tried to get the federal trial delayed until after the homicide trial, but Reiss denied the motion.
Sussman also had tried to challenge the arrest of Moffitt and items seized by state police after a foot chase in Bennington.
Authorities recovered 3,570 bags of suspected fentanyl, 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 23 grams of suspected powder cocaine, a fully loaded .22-caliber revolver, a loaded 9-mm pistol with the safety deactivated, $16,474 in cash, digital scales and multiple cellphones, according to State Police Detective Sgt. Jeffrey W. Stephenson, a member of the FBI Task Force in Rutland.
As of Thursday, South Burlington lawyer Karen Shingler, a former state prosecutor, was listed as representing Moffitt in the federal case.
All the charges stem from an elaborate joint investigation by state and Bennington Police, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.