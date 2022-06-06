BENNINGTON — A share of the $1.4 billion federal highway spending plan — funding projects over the next four years — will enable Bennington County to move forward on paving projects, bridge replacements, bike path work, signage and safety projects on major highways, and more.
The Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan, with information about the transportation projects funded by the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration, will be the subject of an online forum June 13.
A draft of the plan update for fiscal years 2022-25 is posted on the Agency of Transportation website.
Major projects planned in the county include the replacement of a bridge over the the Walloomsac river on Route 9 near the Morgan Street intersection in Bennington, scheduled for 2025; a roundabout to replace the five-way intersection at the entrance to Bennington College, scheduled for fiscal 2023; continued replacement of signage along Route 7 from Dorset to Pownal; continued roadside ledge removal work along Route 9 in Woodford; application of new centerlines and side lines along Route 7 and 9 in Vermont; paving on Route 7A in Shaftsbury; and replacement of Bridge 25 over the West Branch of the Deerfield River in Readsboro, which began in fiscal year 2021.
Also on the list over the next few fiscal years are plans to resurface 10.1 miles of Route 7 from Pownal to Bennington; culvert replacement along the highway in Pownal; resurfacing of a section of Route 279 in Bennington, including highway approaches; continuation of bike/pedestrian path extension from Route 67A near the college entrance to Harmon Road in Bennington, and bike/pedestrian path and other work to create a one-mile “transportation corridor” along a section of Benmont Avenue.
A full list of pending projects also can be found on the AOT website.
The AOT online forum June 13 will accept public comment on the transportation plan. To receive the meeting link, call 802-505-6756 or email eileen.blake-sayers@vermont.gov.
Written comments also can be sent to stipcoordinator@vermont.gov, but must be received by June 16.