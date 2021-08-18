PAWLET — Daniel Banyai’s tax appeal began with a confrontation over mask-wearing and ended with the owner of the Slate Ridge shooting facility nose to nose with neighbor and Select Board member Rich Hulett on the sidewalk in front of Town Hall on Monday.
Banyai refused to wear a mask into the public meeting space, claiming a medical exemption; later, cooler heads prevailed on the sidewalk.
The tax hearing itself, however, provided plenty of sparks of its own.
Banyai, the controversial owner of an unpermitted gun range, recently featured on “This American Life,” was the third of three property owners to present evidence to the Board of Civil Authority and Select Board members.
He has been feuding with town officials and neighbors for close to a year, has accused town officials of treating him unfairly, and done battle with neighbors on social media sites where he has regularly issued veiled threats and bullying tactics against them.
Vermont Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin ordered Banyai to pay fines of $46,600 for his shooting facility located at 541 Briar Hill Road, discontinue activities at Slate Ridge, while also ordering Banyai to deconstruct all unpermitted improvements to his gun range. Banyai has challenged that decision to the Vermont Supreme Court and retained attorney Cindy Hill to represent him.
Official to Banyai: Mask up
When Banyai walked into the Pawlet meeting 25 minutes after the meeting began, he was greeted by Town Clerk Deb Hawkins, who asked Banyai and two associates to put on masks. Banyai told Hawkins he had a medical exemption to not wear a mask.
After that encounter, Sue LaPorte, a member of the Board of Civil Authority, approached Banyai and again asked him to wear a mask.
“You can either put on a mask or sit on the porch,” LaPorte said.
Banyai repeated that he had a medical condition and eventually asked LaPorte to back away from him.
That drew the attention of town Constable Dave Ricard, who walked over and tried to convince Banyai to put on the mask.
As their voices rose above the ongoing meeting, Banyai could be heard saying, “We’re not going to get bullied here,” to which Ricard responded, “Neither are we.”
LaPorte told Banyai it was the Select Board’s decision that everyone must wear a mask.
“I don’t give a [expletive] about the Select Board,” Banyai said.
Standing down
Eventually, the town officials walked away; Banyai and one of his associates remained in the room without masks, while the third man went outside.
As his turn came, Banyai walked forward, and Rich Hulett, and Beth and Ray Duquette — all neighbors who live near Banyai — recused themselves from the discussion. When they left, Hulett and the man near the door with Banyai exchanged words and postured momentarily and asked, “you got a problem?” before Hulett continued on out the door.
Hulett’s wife and daughter have an order of protection against Banyai for their home and property, as they were subjected to a campaign of intimidation and threats by Banyai; the anti-stalking order was upheld recently by the Vermont Supreme Court.
Banyai’s presentation of details about his tax bill dispute was mostly complaints about the manner in which the town had sent him the information he had requested; the town sent it certified mail, which was not accepted by the recipient and returned.
Banyai asked why it couldn’t have just been sent through the normal mail or emailed. A lengthy debate about the methods of mailing information ensued, with Banyai claiming the town’s elected and appointed officials were racists and corrupt. He also accused many members of the two elected bodies of favoritism and nepotism.
“How can I defend myself this evening?” Banyai said. “You wouldn’t do that to Rich Hulett. You wouldn’t do that to these other folks. It’s not rocket science sir. I need to get access to that (information). This is the shenanigans you folks are getting away with.”
He also attacked the town for paying town attorney, Merrill Bent, who pointed out that Banyai’s refusing mail was a regular occurrence and that the town doesn’t have to “go above and beyond” for one person.
A different standard
But Banyai said he thinks the town was holding him to a different standard.
“Where is the information for me in this rotten little town?” Banyai said. “Because it’s me, you’re not doing this to other people.”
Bent argued that point.
“It was sent in the exact same way it’s sent to everybody else,” Bent said. “The only question the board needs to ask Mr. Banyai is, ‘Does he have any information to present to the board?’”
Banyai asked why Bent was responding to his questions and not the board members.
“Who runs this town? Merrill Bent or you guys?” Banyai said. “Are you that stupid? The [legal] bill keeps going and going.”
At times, Banyai was twisting and turning in his chair to debate different people around the room and make accusations of corruption until the chairman regained control of the meeting.
‘You overtaxed me’
But not before Banyai accused the town of trying to get rid of him.
“You overtaxed me because you want to push me out,” Banyai said. “I’m not going anywhere, pal.”
In defending Banyai’s tax assessment, town Assessor Lisa Wright said the town believed its assessment was fair, given that they had not been allowed to inspect the property, a contention Banyai denied.
“Miss, did I ever say you couldn’t come up?” Banyai asked.
Wright suggested the board uphold the valuation.
“We made a decision based on the best information available to us,” Wright said, adding that Banyai had not attended his grievance hearing.
“It’s a guess based on the best information we have in the public record,” Wright said. “Until we have better information, I suggest the BCA uphold the assessed value.”
Open at any time, he says
Part of the process is an inspection of the property, which Banyai said he was open to “at any time,” when asked.
The inspection, featuring three members to form a committee, is scheduled for Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.
If Banyai does not allow the inspection to take place, he’ll lose the challenge, and the assessment will stand.
With the hearing over and the meeting adjourned, the conflict was not over.
As Banyai left the meeting, he ran into Hulett, who defeated Banyai for a seat on the Pawlet Select Board and has been the focus of Banyai’s online ire on social media for much of the past year.
The two ended up nose to nose on the sidewalk just outside the door to town hall and traded insults as Ricard, the constable, tried to calm the situation as a crowd gathered.
Eventually, Banyai and his friends moved off to the side where they stood and watched people leaving the meeting.