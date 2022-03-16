PAWLET — Pawlet has gone to court to foreclose on Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai’s Briar Hill Road property for nonpayment of fines.
Banyai’s Slate Ridge firearms training center in West Pawlet has been at the center of a long-running dispute with the town and his neighbors for about two years. A year ago, the state Environmental Court ordered the facility closed and fined Banyai $46,600 for noncompliance.
The foreclosure, filed Monday in Rutland Superior Court Civil Division, seeks to take the property for nonpayment of that fine. Interest assessed as a penalty for nonpayment had brought that amount to $52,149 as of Monday, when the complaint was filed.
Banyai faces a separate filing seeking to hold him in contempt of court and has been threatened with jail time for lack of compliance.
He had appealed the Environmental Court ruling, arguing that the fines were not justified because he claimed he had a valid permit; that the court had allowed some evidence to be admitted improperly during a merits hearing; and that the fines were excessive.
But the Vermont Supreme Court, in a decision issued in January, denied those claims and affirmed the Environmental Court’s decision.
According to court documents, Banyai began operating Slate Ridge, the name he gave the property, in 2017. From 2018 through 2020, Banyai operated the facility, advertising various tactical classes for private security contractors and more.
He later told the courts under oath that he didn’t charge for any of the classes, and that it was not a business, and therefore should not be regulated as one.
The foreclosure filing seeks “a judgment order of foreclosure and order of public sale.”
In a separate filing last month in Environmental Court, the town sought a “renewed and amended motion for civil contempt” threatening Banyai with jail time if he refuses to comply with its March 2021 order.
That motion, filed on Feb. 10, claims that Banyai has yet to to comply with orders seeking to have the property surveyed and its unpermitted structures removed. It cites social media posts from the Slate Ridge Twitter page and video of an event at Slate Ridge a year ago as proof of noncompliance.
The complaint alleges Banyai “has also intentionally used the unpermitted structures for the very purposes prohibited by the court, and has invited media to document his violations of this court’s order.”
In the past eight weeks, according to the motion, “neighbors have observed contractors delivering concrete and stone to the property, and have observed [the] defendant hauling lumber, sand and other material to the property in a one-ton dump pickup truck. On Jan. 16, 2022, neighbors observed [the] defendant haul a large shed onto the property.”
“Given that the court has already imposed significant fines which continue to accrue interest, it is clear that a financial incentive alone is insufficient to convince [the] defendant to comply with the court’s order,” the filing says. “The Town seeks a civil contempt order directing that [the] defendant be jailed if he fails to demonstrate compliance with the court’s injunction within 30 days, and that such imprisonment continue until [the] defendant demonstrates compliance with the injunctive aspects of the court’s order.”