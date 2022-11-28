Jonah Spivak, middle, Jim Thatch, right, and Don Miller, left, pose near the Bennington Battle Monument. They are part of a local committee working with others on the state level and in the region in planning for the upcoming 250th anniversaries of the August 1777 battle and other historic events that occurred in Vermont, in nearby states and nationally during the 1770s. They are posing before the statue of Gen. John Stark, who led American forces to a victory in the local battle.