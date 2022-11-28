BENNINGTON — The Bennington area has a chance to make some more history in the lead-up to the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bennington in 2027.
With that in mind, a local planning committee is developing a wide range of celebrations and initiatives to highlight the historic events of the 1770s, when this region became a hot epicenter during the Revolutionary War.
“The Bennington 250th Committee is an all-volunteer effort that is regional in scope,” said its chairman, Jonah Spivak, who was interviewed this week, along with co-chairs James Thatch and Don Miller.
“The goal is to include all the towns and organizations who wish to play a role in the anniversaries so that we can work together effectively and hopefully be able to plan some really big events, programs, commemorations, and more,” Spivak said.
The 20-plus member committee met first in June and held a second meeting in October.
Thus far, a steering committee has been created by the larger group, they said, along with smaller task force groups focused on fundraising, student and adult education, and innovation.
The steering committee meets monthly, Spivak said, while the full committee will be meeting quarterly to start, including in January.
HUNDREDS NEEDED
As the first major Vermont and national anniversaries approach in 2025-26, there will be ample opportunities for residents to learn more about the historic events and maybe have some fun in the process.
“In the long run, we want to build awareness because we are going to need dozens, even hundreds of volunteers as these anniversaries approach,” Spivak said. “Certainly, in the final year we will want hundreds.”
One reason is that the committee also wants to create a local historical re-enactor group to play a role.
“That is one thing that I am kind of interested in recruiting for, if you will,” Spivak said. “Think Bennington Militia, the Green Mountain Boys.”
Individuals or organizations interested in participating should contact Spivak at jspivak@benningtonvt.org, he said.
He added that the hope is the unit will be “ready and willing to be on hand for the various events that we will be having each year as we build up to our big 2027 [Battle of Bennington] anniversary.”
ANNIVERSARY CLUSTER
The committee members said local planners will cooperate and coordinate with the Vermont State 250th Commission, which includes Spivak as one of 14 members from around the state.
The commission was created by the Legislature in 2020 after lobbying spearhead by state Rep. Mary Morrissey, members of the local committee and others from the Bennington area.
A public meeting of the local committee will be held next year in collaboration with the state commission.
“Step one is really going to be to raise awareness for all of these celebrations,” Thatch said. “Obviously, the current Bennington Battle days is one opportunity. Then we will have a website – early next year – and any awareness-raising events can be posted.”
He and Miller noted one key anniversary — marking the successful surprise attack on the British at Fort Ticonderoga in May 1775, not long after the famous engagements at Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts in April that started the eight-year war.
The operation against the fort on Lake Champlain was led by Ethan Allen and the Green Mountain Boys, who converged in upstate New York with a contingent from southern New England led by Col. Benedict Arnold, forcing the British to surrender the lake stronghold.
Spivak said one idea is to work with planners in Ticonderoga to trace the same route Allen took to reach the southern point of Lake Champlain.
GREEN MOUNTAIN BOYS
Another event, Miller said, was the unsuccessful American attack on Quebec in British Canada toward the end of 1775 — with Arnold leading troops through the wilds of frozen northern Maine.
Meanwhile, another contingent, under Gen. Richard Montgomery and including Vermont volunteers, drove north along the Champlain Valley to Montreal, and then met up with Arnold outside the walls of Quebec City, where they were defeated.
Remember Baker, of Arlington, a relative of the Allens who built the town’s first grist mill, was killed during that campaign, and Ethan Allen was captured and spent a long period as a prisoner of the British.
Other anniversaries, of course, revolve around the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026 and Revolutionary War battles around Boston, in New York state and elsewhere in the region.
The Battle of Saratoga in October 1777, which ended with the capture of a British army invading from Canada — convincing the French to decisively join the Americans against the British — is related to the rout of a British contingent sent to Bennington in mid-August 1777 in search of stores of arms and provisions.
Other events during 1777 include adoption of the Vermont declaration of independence as a republic in January in Westminster [Vermont later joined the United States in 1791]; the adoption of the Vermont constitution in July 1777, and the Battle of Hubbardton, also in July.
All of the events will be marked locally and offer an opportunity for collaboration with other planning efforts around the region, Miller said.
He added that “there will be a lot interest in the national July 4, 2026, anniversary, and we are going to use that to build interest. Anything related [to events of the era] we want to be right on it.”
TASK FORCES
A website is on the agenda for the next full committee meeting in January, Thatch said, and the group expects to have that up and running by the spring of 2023.
In addition, four task force groups have formed and begun meeting, focusing on youth and adult education; strategies for fund-raising and on “innovation.”
The innovation group “will talk about creating viral moments that will stick in people’s minds,” Thatch said.
Martin Mahoney, executive director of the Bennington Museum, is chairman of the innovation task force. He said Wednesday that “the innovation committee will talk about big ideas, and it has the flexibility to follow through. It takes big ideas, big thinking and wild, outside of the box ideas to see if they are feasible, finding out if there are funding avenues. And then you can pass it on to a more structured committee, like a like a finance committee or a marketing committee or one of the education committees.”
The group will take big ideas that might seem impractical and consider “well, why not?” Mahoney said. “Let’s find out how we might get around those obstructions.”
The use of technology or performances to advance the education goals also will be a focus, he said.
The education task forces will work on a range of initiatives to make both students and adult residents of the area more aware of the world-important events that took place in this region.
One effort will be to raise awareness among business owners and residents who regularly interact with the pubic and especially with visitors to the area.
NOT TOO SOON
It may seem that the planning effort is beginning too early, Spivak noted. “In fact, it takes a lot of planning to make the big commemorations happen. John Spargo was the architect of the 1927 anniversary, which was the largest, with 100,000 people coming to Bennington over three days. Spargo took five years to plan that event.”
Spivak said he’d also encourage area residents to contemplate a figure even approaching that number of visitors and how the town should prepare.
The Battle of Bennington has been celebrated continuously since 1778, with especially large celebrations in 1877, 1891, and 1927, among others, he said.
Large re-enactments of the Bennington battle were staged around the 200th anniversary in 1977, as well as in 1976, when the 200th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence was marked.
‘AMERICAN DREAM’
“One of the things to me, is the American Dream, which was founded on lofty goals but the goals could not be achieved in one lifetime,” Miller said about the reasons for marking the historic events. “We’re still living the dream; we are still being challenged with all kind of problems and obstacles and we’re still working on fulfilling that dream. And I think as we go through this, if we can refocus on the American dream and on the realization of it, and the realization that we’re not done.”