BENNINGTON — The Bennington Police Department is unraveling an incident of an alleged — and bogus — double murder, suspected drug activity, assaults and mayhem, all stemming from an uninhabitable home at 319 Pleasant St.
Policework revealed no murders to have taken place, Police Chief Paul Doucette said Thursday in a statement.
“[Our] investigation revealed this information was not true as both people that were allegedly murdered were located by members of the Bennington Police Department, and are alive and well,” he said.
However, police believe there were crimes taking place and continue their investigation. Here’s what Bennington Police had to say about the incident:
On Sept. 8 at 11 a.m., Bennington Police Officer Robert Murawski responded to 319 Pleasant after hearing that someone might be held against their will in an upstairs apartment, police said in a statement Thursday. The officer heading there knew that the home had been deemed uninhabitable by the town.
On route, Murawski further heard that a firearm might have been used in an assault there, so members of the Bennington Police Department and Bennington County Sheriff’s Department gathered and entered the upstairs apartment together.
No one was there, police said.
Later that day, police checked the same defunct apartment and found a woman there, suffering from head injuries and chest pain. She was taken to Southern Vermont Medical Center by the Bennington Rescue Squad, police said.
Some officers stayed at the apartment, while Murawski sought a search warrant. At 5:30 p.m., police officers executed a search warrant at 319 Pleasant, with members of the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team assisting.
The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jason Burnham at the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030.