MANCHESTER — The culmination of 14 years, 380 artisans and nearly 15 pounds of silk and embroidery thread, The Red Dress is on exhibit for the first time in the United States at the Southern Vermont Arts Center.
British artist Kirstie MacLeod began the project in 2009 and since then, it has bloomed into a cultural statement resonating with women everywhere. According to MacLeod, originally the dress was intended to serve as a tool for uniting women across the world. But over the past 14 years, she has watched it become an emissary for creativity, opening doors for conversations about femininity and feminism around the globe.
“This dress is subversive — it places emphasis on being transparent about issues in society that are affecting women today,” said Alison Crites, the manager of exhibitions at SVAC, who worked to bring the Red Dress to Manchester. “When I consider exhibitions for SVAC, the overarching question is: Will this resonate with our audience? Does it have a story to tell? I was confident this piece had that.”
The contributing artisans range in skill from having never touched a needle and thread before, to supporting their families with their craft. Some are students. Some are refugees and asylum seekers. Many live in poverty and rely on their trade to survive. Their stories are reflected in every motif on the dress, and MacLeod has made it part of her mission to document those stories online.
“In all of these situations, I'm seeing time and time again where embroidery and community is at the heart of a lot of healing journeys for women around the world,” MacLeod said during an interview at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Of the contributing artists, 141 are commissioned embroiderers who received compensation for their work and continue to receive 50 percent of exhibition fees.
Trish Weill, a local artist who often works with textiles, expressed the empowering feeling of the exhibit.
“Embroidery is the only arena you can truly do absolutely anything in, and the power of your energy and effort is there. And it’s visceral when you walk in and you see the red dress,” she said.
The Red Dress will be on display until Sept. 24 in the Elizabeth de C. William Museum alongside Calico Dress No. 2, a recent edition to the project. The Calico Dress features the needlework of 25 to 30 Vermont artists, with more eager to contribute.
Weill, who added her work to the Calico Dress, said of being able to engage with this project, “That, to me, is one of the most powerful things we can do with art, is to take what's within that isn't serving us, and to release it as beautifully as possible into the world. And I think that that's what you can see in both dresses, multiple ways.”
So far, the Calico Dress’s embellishments consist mostly of natural motifs, an observation that Crites deems to be an honest reflection of Vermont and its artisans. The Red Dress is set to be displayed next at the Frick Museum in Pittsburgh, and then at the Fuller Craft Museum in Boston. Both organizations have created their own Calico Dresses, with the hope of eventually reuniting all three.
Across the hall from the two dresses, a theme of femininity is continued with "Frippery, Finery, Frills: Works in Conversation," an exhibit featuring work from artists Barbara Ishikura and Sam Fields. The two exhibits complement each other. Together, they pose the question, “What does it mean to be female and how to represent femininity in art,” said Crites. "Frippery, Finery, Frills: Works in Conversation," will also be on display until Sept. 24.