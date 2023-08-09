BENNINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders made his first visit to Bennington in seven years on Wednesday, speaking at a summer celebration hosted by Meals on Wheels at the upper pavilion of Willow Park.
About 100 people, mostly seniors, turned out for the live music and plenty of food provided by the event's sponsor before getting their chance to engage with Vermont's senior senator on the most pressing issues they face today.
"This is a wonderful experience for everybody because he hasn't done this, he hasn't been present here in seven years," said Meals on Wheels Executive Director Ilsa Svoboda. "It's definitely exciting."
Svoboda said there was some uncertainty until only a couple of weeks ago if the event would happen. The strong network of people that delivers over 300 meals a day within Bennington County got the word out quickly, though, and drew many of those that it serves out to meet the senator.
Sanders gave a brief speech before turning things over to those in attendance for a question and answer session of about another 40 minutes, hearing concerns about pharmaceuticals, climate change, social security, Medicare and more.
The senator opened by addressing the recent statewide flooding, and the efforts of he and the full Vermont delegation.
“It was the worst disaster in Vermont since 1927...” he said. “Some 4,000 homes in this whole state are damaged. I was in Barre right after the floods and it was horrible... Senator Welch, Congresswoman Balint and I are working really hard... to make sure Vermont gets its fair share of help.”
Sanders segued from the flooding locally, to rising medical costs and healthcare worker shortages, to the issue of climate change on a national and global level.
“If any of you have doubts about it, climate change is real,” he said emphatically. “And not only is it real, it is already in our country and around the world, causing devastating crises.”
Sanders cited recent troubling trends like temperatures staying above 110 degrees for 31 consecutive days in Phoenix, Ariz., and record-breaking heat well over 120 degrees in China.
“You know what the temperature is in the ocean (off Miami Beach) right now? 100 degrees. It’s a hot tub,” he said. “Climate change is not an American issue, it’s a global issue. And we’re going to have to figure out how to bring countries together to address it.”
Sanders talked about legislation he was working on that would allow more people to install solar panels, an upgrade he said reduced electrical costs in his own home by 80 percent, by paying off the cost through a loan within 10 years. That money is expected to be released from Washington in coming weeks.
“The problem is people don't have the money to purchase it in the first place, which is what legislation I pass will do – it will help people,” he said. “They buy these solar panels and pay them off over a period of years, not spending any more than their electric bill was previously.”’
After his opening remarks, Sanders shifted the event to a town hall-style forum. A handful of those among the dozens in attendance took the microphone and voiced their concerns, on topics from the prices of prescription drugs and the future of Social Security, to drug addiction and housing shortages.
Audra Sbarra of Manchester described her struggle with having to renew an expensive prescription every 30 days. Another man described having to pay $1,500 for a vital medication every 90 days.
“Taking on the pharmaceutical industry is not easy. Do you know how many lobbyists they have in Washington D.C.?” Sanders asked rhetorically. “1,800... and there are 535 members of Congress.”
Sanders acknowledged the work that still needs to be done, particularly as it pertains to rising medical costs and income inequality, but also emphasized some recent victories in Congress.
“Republicans are doing very little on these issues and Democrats are not doing enough,” he said. “But let me give you some good news. There was a bill called the Inflation Reduction Act that passed last year.”
Sanders outlined the 2022 bill that now puts a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket prescription costs for American seniors. He recounted one recent anecdote where he went to Canada with several Vermonters to pick up their breast cancer medications, which were one-tenth of the price there than they were in the U.S.
Much of the discussion towards the end of the event gravitated to Social Security and Medicare. Sanders agreed with frustrations voiced about both.
“This is the richest country in the history of the world. Yet you will have more income and wealth inequality than we've ever had before,” he said, also referencing America being among the highest child poverty rates in developed countries.
“The fight that we're having with right-wing Republicans is that they don't want to privatize Social Security. They want to cut benefits, and one of the ways to do that is raise the retirement age. They want you to work to 98 years of age,” he later added.
After hearing from a retired woman who had to move in with her daughter because she couldn’t afford to live on her own, Shirley Adams of Bennington had the floor.
“My concern is I'm hearing that the Social Security and Medicare trust funds are going to go broke in about 10 years,” said Adams. “I'm a relatively young senior, and I expect to be participating in both 10 years from now.”
Sanders offered a solution to this issue, but cited more resistance from conservatives in raising the cap on Social Security tax contributions. He advocated for changing the current system to Social Security tax contributions being proportional to your income.
“If you do that, you will make the trust fund solvent for 75 years,” he explained.