MANCHESTER — The Manchester Village School and its executive director are defendants in a suit filed by an insurance company that paid more than $300,000 over fire damage at a Main Street office building.
Main Street America Assurance Company filed suit over the summer in Bennington Superior Court Civil Division against Great Expectations Educational Resources Inc., doing business as Manchester Village School. Francis X. Moriarty, executive director at the school and a psychologist with a private practice, was also named in the suit.
The therapeutic day school for students with learning disabilities or other special needs is located at 4002 Main St. Moriarty had an office in a separate building at 3768 Main St., where the fire occurred on Aug. 26, 2018. That building was owned by attorney Joseph J. O’Dea.
The suit complaint, filed on behalf of the insurance company by attorney Jacques Parenteau, of Parenteau & O’Hara, of Framingham, Mass., alleges that it was later determined the fire was caused by “an internal electrical fault of a power strip within Dr. Moriarty’s office.”
The complaint adds, “A water fountain near the power strip was continuously operating. Dr. Moriarty added water to the water fountain each time he was in the office because the fountain lost water due to spattering. The power cord to the fountain allowed spattered water to travel via the supply cord and enter the power strip.”
In addition to fire damage, according to the suit, “the fire created soot and smoke that filled the property and caused damage. Investigation revealed the fire originated interior to the second floor portion of the main building determined to be Dr. Moriarty’s office.”
The insurance company said it paid the sum of $339,063 “in satisfaction of its obligation to or on behalf of its insured,” and also seeks to recover the $500 insurance deductible amount.
The suit alleges negligence against both defendants and contends that “at all relevant times, Great Expectations AND Dr. Moriarty were tenants at the property,” and that “On or about August 26, 2018, Dr. Moriarty maintained an office at the property for conducting business on behalf of Great Expectations.”
ALLEGATIONS DENIED
The defendants in an August filing with the court denied the suit allegations and asserted that “the damages for which plaintiff complains were caused by the acts and neglects of others for whom defendants bear no responsibility in either law or fact.” The response also argued several technical legal points in their favor.
The defendants are represented by Richard Windish, of Hayes, Windfish Badgewick, of Woodstock.
Neither of the attorneys in the suit could be reached this week for comment.
AFTERNOON FIRE
According to the Manchester Journal’s report on the fire, the building was unoccupied on a Sunday afternoon, but firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it consumed the building, which dates to 1831.
The report said that when firefighters arrived, “they found a steady plume of black smoke rising from the rear and the attic vents of the two-story house, and flames shooting up from the rear of the building. What appeared to be electrical sparks could be seen popping amid the flames.”