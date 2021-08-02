MANCHESTER — “We are still putting things back together; the cosmetic stage of the work is at least a week away,” Manchester Town Manager John O’Keefe told Gov. Phil Scott prior to the governor’s inspection Monday of flood damage sites in the Northshire.
Scott was joined by state Rep. Seth Bongartz, D-Bennington-4, state Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington, Erica Bornemann, the director of Vermont Emergency Management, and others during a tour of hard-hit roads and properties.
After the storms last week, Rootville Road, which extends up into the Green Mountain National Forest, had “an 8-foot canyon” caused by raging water runoff, O’Keefe said. But the ditch is now filled in and the road passable in a vehicle except in one short section where it is passable on foot.
The manager said a water main was exposed there, but it didn’t break as the line had during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
However, the line did appear very close to failing, he said, which could have led to a water system shutdown.
During Irene, the water main “was in pieces,” he said.
A reported 6 inches of rain fell on the Northshire Thursday, causing flash flood damage to property and some homes, flooding a number of basements and rendering Depot Street and others streets temporarily impassable.
In addition, Bourn Brook partly changeed course, channeling water toward the Green Mountain Estates. O’Keefe said volunteers were filling sand bags Monday for placement to protect the properties and redirect the brook’s flow.
He added that culverts in flood areas will be examined for possible improvements to allow runoff flows moving downhill to pass more easily through a series of culverts.
Scott said that in general in Vermont, the areas where preventative work was done in and around streams after Irene seems to have “held up well.”
Bornemann said post-Irene work done in Bennington apparently slowed and channeled runoff in areas like the Roaring Branch and the Walloomsac as intended.
The town reported no significant flooding damage from the recent storm.
Bornemann also has requested assessments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Bennington and Windham counties to determine if the state qualifies for a federal major disaster declaration following flooding heavy rain last week.
Commenting later Monday, Campion said, “I greatly appreciate the governor visiting and surveying the damage. Unfortunately, climate change is going to continue to cause these kinds of storms, and we are going to have to continue to make investments in our waterways and other infrastructure in order to prevent flooding and protect Vermonters and property.”