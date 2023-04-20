BURLINGTON — A federal judge has denied a motion to dismiss a civil suit filed against Paul Watson, a founder of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, famous for taking direct action against whalers in on the world's oceans.
In 2022, Watson, who lives in Plymouth and maintains an office in Woodstock, left the organization he founded in 1978 and established the Captain Paul Watson Foundation and Sea Shepherd Origins.
“I was marginalized and told to be a paid and quiet figurehead as they changed the direction of the organization away from confrontational and controversial campaigns,” Watson told Voice of America last November.
One month later, SSCS filed a complaint against Watson, accusing him of misappropriating Sea Shepherd's "Jolly Roger Logo" and using it to "divert support and fundraising away from Sea Shepherd Conservation Society in favor of Watson’s newly formed and promoted organizations."
Sea Shepherd also accused Watson of trademark and service mark infringement, unfair competition, false advertising and cyberpiracy.
On Tuesday, Judge William K. Sessions denied Watson's motion to dismiss the suit filed against him and his new organizations.
Watson asked the court to dismiss the suit because he contended the court does not have personal jurisdiction over him or his organizations.
Sea Shepherd Origins was established by the heads of several of the independent international Sea Shepherd Entities, including chapters in France, the UK, Brazil, New Caledonia, and Hungary.
"Vermont’s long arm statute ... allows courts to exercise jurisdiction over nonresident defendants within reach of the Due Process Clause of the United States Constitution," noted Sessions, who pointed out Sea Shepherd Origins is a not-for-profit entity organized and registered in France with no facilities or offices in Vermont and is not registered to do business in Vermont.
However, wrote Sessions, "As a Vermont resident, Defendant Watson has not contested the Court’s general jurisdiction over him as an individual."
While there is some dispute over "the regularity" of Watson's presence in Vermont, he wrote, "Watson is a Vermont resident ... [Sea Shepherd] has pled sufficient facts to support a finding that the bulk of the direction, control, and coordination of SSO’s activities occur in Vermont."
The same reasoning applies to the Capatin Paul Watson Foundation, wrote Sessions, which has a post office box in Woodstock.
Watson also asked the court to dismiss the suit under a Vermont statute preventing Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation, meritless lawsuits filed against individuals and organizations exercising their speech, press, assembly, petition, or association rights.
However, Vermont's anti-SLAPP statute, which conflicts with federal law, is inapplicable in federal court, he wrote.