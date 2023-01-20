A new study conducted by WalletHub placed Vermont as the fifth-best state in the nation to raise a family.
With rampant inflation making raising children much more costly than ever, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023’s best and worst states to raise a family.
To determine the best states in which to put down family roots, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 51 key indicators of family-friendliness. The data set ranges from the median annual family income to housing affordability to the unemployment rate.
Vermont provides a safe state to raise young children, having ranked first in the lowest infant mortality rate and third in the least violent crimes per capita.
On economic stability, Vermont ranked eighth in states with the least percentage of families living in poverty and 27th in housing affordability.
Vermont also ranked first in the lowest unemployment rate and second in the percentage of residents aged 12-plus who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.