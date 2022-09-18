KEENE, N.H. — Keene Pride, a non-profit organization with a mission to promote the visibility of LGBTQIA+ people in the Monadnock Region, held its first Pride Festival in Central Square on Sunday. Organizers said the festival was a way for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies to come together and celebrate with activism, music, food, art and performance.
Adam Toepfer, founder and president of Keene Pride, said Sunday's festival helps recognize LGBTQIA+ — an umbrella term that includes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex and asexual — people who have “long been underserved” in the region.