SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The family of homicide victim Isaiah Rodriguez wants to make sure everyone knows who Isaiah was and what he meant to them.
“We are crushed,” said Maria Figueroa, Isaiah’s aunt. “I know everyone is looking at my baby like he was a bad person, but he wasn’t.”
Just three days shy of his 18th birthday, Isaiah, from Springfield, was found shot dead and discarded on the side of a rural dirt road high in the mountains in Danby, Vt., earlier this month.
His frozen body was found lying in the snow about 10 feet from the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Isaiah was wearing a black winter coat and sport-slide sandals on his feet.
“We can’t believe the way they did this,” Figueroa said. “We didn’t even know he was involved with these kinds of people, people who could do something like this, whatever the hell he was in. He lost his life because of it.”
As a kid, Isaiah was the light of his mom’s life. The oldest of six children, he was an amazing brother to his younger siblings and was raised right, his family said.
“All I can say is he came from a good family,” Figueroa said. “He was a very respectful child and always humble and caring. He loved basketball, eventually becoming an all-star basketball player. Isaiah loved to be with his friends and hang out with his family. He meant no harm to no one. A lot of hearts are hurting right now, teachers, coaches, his friends and mainly his family.”
“He was just a good kid who went down the wrong road,” she said as she sighed. “Unfortunately, he had an issue with being a follower.”
Isaiah had recently gotten in trouble in school, and he wasn’t allowed to attend. Figueroa said he was working on his GED. He had dreams of one day getting into the real estate business.
“I started my own property management company,” Figueroa said. “He wanted to do what I was doing.”
When asked about what happened to her nephew, Figueroa went quiet, then said in a low, steady voice, “Isaiah, I think, had started hanging out with the wrong kind of people, and he got caught up in thinking that these new people were his friends. I think he found himself in the wrong spot with the wrong people he thought he could trust. We still can’t understand why they drove him all the way up to Vermont. I don’t know if we’ll ever know. We can’t share any details with the shooting right now.
“He was a good kid that just followed the wrong way, the wrong people. A teenager, you know how teenagers are, thinking that they know it all. He found himself in a situation that he couldn’t get out of. Look where it took him. We don’t want people up there thinking he was the worst kind of person. He was a son, a brother, a nephew, and we are devastated that he’s gone.”
The family planned a celebration for Isaiah for his 18th birthday, three days after he was murdered.
“We were going to take him out for dinner with his family and a little surprise cake afterward,” Figueroa said. “Instead, we all gathered at home and sang happy birthday to him as we planned the funeral.”
When asked what she might say to others in situations like Isaiah found himself in, she said, “Listen to the people who love you, who want the best for you. If you choose this way, you will end up in jail, or you end up dead along a roadway.
“There’s one thing for sure that I want you to stress to young people who see this. Those friends that you think you have, you don’t have those friends. They are not your friends. Friends don’t get you in trouble.”
Figueroa then added, “Make sure everyone knows that my baby was not a bad kid. It could, God forbid, happen to any family. They killed the wrong kid. They killed our baby. He didn’t deserve this. No one does.”
The Vermont Health Department released Rodriguez’s death certificate on Thursday, which confirmed that he was killed on Danby Mountain Road in Danby, Vt., of gunshot wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead on Feb. 3, although the date and time of his murder was not known. He was shot by “other(s),” according to the report.
The Banner reached out to Vermont State Police for additional information, but did not hear back by deadline.