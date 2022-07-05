WINDHAM — Tristan Roberts is running to be State Representative for Windham-6.
He put his roots down in Halifax in 2005, having made Windham County his home since 1998. He was brought up on a Hudson Valley dairy farm and graduated from Marlboro College. He worked and lived among people from all walks of life as a farmer, writer and professional in the building products industry.
He is a proud father to a 10-year-old,a nd he takes comfort in living among neighbors who share Vermont values of self-reliance and independence, folks who want to enjoy freedoms to build, grow or make it themselves.
He’s a two-term Halifax Selectboard member who appreciates and treats with respect each and every one of the people who he sees at Town Meeting and in driveway conversations.
As chair of the Broadband Committee, he advocated for Halifax to become a founding town of DV Fiber. He’s a small business owner, one who believes in the three small towns and the honest, hardworking people there.
He’s a born question-asker with a curiosity for the question at the heart of the matter. He’s also a lifelong problem-solver, known by friends, family and coworkers for both grit and heart.
He’s someone who understands our towns, and how the district is different from the other 149. He understands many of the unique challenges and opportunities shared by the 4,200 residents. A lifelong Independent, he’s running as a Democrat. If elected, he will vote for his values and his district over party affiliation.
Roberts would like to thank Ann Manwaring, who served this district for five terms from 2007 to 2017, for signing on as his Treasurer.
Reach him at tristanroberts halifax@gmail.com and call or text 802-275-2881. Learn more at TristanRoberts.org.