MONTPELIER — The Vermont Council on Rural Development announced the call for Climate Economy Resilient Communities participants for 2023. Community leaders and volunteers submit a simple online application by Nov. 7 to be considered. VCRD’s Climate Economy Resilient Communities (formerly known as Climate Economy Model Communities) will support three to five communities per year that are working on local climate action solutions. The change reflects new opportunities to work within more communities and for each to self-identify the area of support needed to move projects forward.
Through this program, VCRD will provide assistance to those selected to begin a community engagement process, communication outreach planning, strategic planning, technical assistance and project implementation.
Eligible entities include, but are not limited to, Town Energy Committees, Energy Coordinators, other municipal leadership, or Climate Catalysts leading in their community. All projects must have a place-based community as their focus (an individual or group of town(s), village(s), or other municipal entity). Selected groups will receive targeted support through direct partnership with a community committee, organization, or leader working on local climate action solutions through VCRD.