MONTPELIER — Holocaust education in Vermont public schools is on the agenda for the Vermont Legislature and the Agency of Education.
Identical bills that would require Holocaust curriculum for grades six through 12 were introduced in the Senate (S.87, on Feb. 16) and the House (H.294, on Feb. 21), and referred to each chamber's Education Committee.
The effort is long overdue, if you ask Debora Steinerman, president and co-founder of the nonprofit Vermont Holocaust Memorial.
“There’s no guarantee that our students are going to have that covered anywhere in their school years,” Steinerman said. “That’s huge. That’s neglect. Because in this day and age, we need to learn from the history of the Holocaust.”
Recent data suggests that the need for instruction on the dangers of antisemitism is growing. The Anti-Defamation League found in its 2021 audit that incidents of harassment, assault and vandalism against Jews and Jewish institutions had risen by 61 percent from 2020. It was the highest number of such incidents since the ADL began tracking it in 1979.
“Social media does amplify it,” Steinerman said. “But it’s amplifying something that is known to be growing.”
To Steinerman’s point, open and unabashed antisemitism is not just growing on social media, but some of society’s most visible public figures — Kyrie Irving, Kanye West and even former President Donald Trump — have had their names in the headlines and faced criticism for antisemitic comments, as well.
While Steinerman is undoubtedly concerned about trends like these, she also attributes some of the issues Jews face in the U.S. to ignorance, and not just malice. Hence, the need for mandated education.
“The instances of Holocaust denial and misuse of Holocaust terminology. It’s happening more and more, and it’s getting louder. It’s definitely more prevalent, and the lack of knowledge is a contributor to that.”
Steinerman referenced absurd comparisons of COVID-19 lockdowns to living under Nazi rule, or calling a politician or person in a position of power a Nazi.
“It minimizes the importance of the Holocaust by doing that,” she said. “It’s not comparable. The Holocaust is not comparable to the pandemic.”
“Students are drawing swastikas. They don’t understand what the meaning of a swastika is and how seeing a swastika can affect someone emotionally,” she later added. “I see a swastika and my heart stops, you know? I lost family in the Holocaust. My grandfather … uncles, aunts, cousins that I’ll never get to meet.”
Pushing for legislation is not the only avenue Steinerman and allies are taking to address the issue. Working with Steinerman’s nonprofit group and Echoes and Reflections, a national Holocaust education organization, Sen. Virginia Lyons, D-Chittenden, filed a resolution for the first “Vermont Holocaust Education Week,” from Jan. 23 to 27.
It was also Lyons who introduced the Senate education bill with Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden. The House bill was co-sponsored by a bipartisan list of 19 representatives.
Holocaust Education Week included five days of curriculum compiled by Vermont Holocaust Memorial and Echoes and Reflections, backed by Agency of Education, covering everything from the historical conditions that led to the Holocaust, all the way to its significance and context in present day. Live webinar presentations by Holocaust survivors or their family members were also part of the experience.
Upcoming workshop
Steinerman also mentioned an upcoming workshop for Vermont-area educators that is a collaboration between Vermont Holocaust Memorial and Echoes and Reflections. “Choices Matter: Complicity and Action During the Holocaust” will be held March 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Woodstock (address provided after registration). Melissa Mott, director of antisemitism, Holocaust and genocide education at Echoes and Reflections, will be the facilitator for the event.
“Educators will explore the motivations of groups and individuals to better understand how one can shift from a bystander role to an upstander role,” a statement on the event said.
Those interested in attending can learn more and register at holocaustmemorial-vt.org/2023-workshop.