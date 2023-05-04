MONTPELIER — The Vermont House of Representatives is taking first steps in what could lead to impeachment of a Franklin County prosecutor found to have harassed and discriminated against employees, and a Franklin County sheriff who was charged with assaulting a prisoner.
Thursday the House was expected to introduce and refer a resolution establishing a bipartisan committee to investigate Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore and Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie.
House Speaker Jill Krowinski announced that the resolution would be referred to the Committee on Government Operations and Military Affairs. That committee will hold a joint hearing on the resolution Friday with the House Judiciary Committee, she said.
It's a first step in what Krowinski said would be a comprehensive process of determining whether the two men should be impeached.
"We take this responsibility seriously, and we will ensure that justice is served and the process is fair, thorough, and transparent. The people of Franklin County and all of Vermont deserve nothing less," Krowinski said.
Krowinski said lawmakers have heard from Franklin County residents seeking to have Grismore and Lavoie removed. "Despite the calls from Franklin County residents for them to resign, these two individuals have refused to do so which has shaken the public’s trust in their respective offices," Krowinski said.
The Legislature's options for holding county elected officials accountable are limited, leaving impeachment as the option available to lawmakers, Krowinski said.
"The Legislature does have the authority to step in on behalf of our communities to investigate elected officials when misconduct or a crime has been committed, and the integrity of their office is in jeopardy. These are rare circumstances, and we do not take them lightly," she said.
The announcement followed a request by Vermont prosecutors that the Legislature consider impeachment proceedings against Lavoie.
An independent investigation found that multiple allegations employees made about Lavoie were credible and substantiated, the Vermont Department of State's Attorneys and Sheriffs' executive director said at a Statehouse press conference on Tuesday.
There is credible evidence that Lavoie mistreated employees through repeated discriminatory comments and actions including derogatory references to national origin, religion, sexual orientation, disability, and body composition, the department said in a statement.
"Further, at least two instances of unwanted physical contact, not of a sexual nature, were substantiated," the department said.
Grismore was accused of assault last year when surveillance camera footage showed him kicking a shackled prisoner. Grismore, who was a captain in the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at the time, was fired. But he remained on the ballot as a Republican, was elected Sheriff in November, and has refused to step down.
Lavoie has worked in the office for years and was elected state's attorney in November. The department became aware of the allegations in March and started an investigation. Its executive committee has asked Lavoie to resign twice but he has refused, the department said.
After the press conference, which Lavoie attended, he acknowledged to reporters some inappropriate humor but denied any unwanted physical contact or racist comments. He said he apologized to staff and others and doesn't think his actions warrant him stepping down.
"If I thought that anyone found my language or comments offensive, I would have stopped and apologized," said Lavoie.
"I guess I have to apologize for now suddenly being out of step with the times," he said.
Earlier Thursday, Vermont Democratic Party Chairman David Glidden called on Lavoie, a Democrat, to resign, and said the party would support impeachment proceedings.
"Workplace harassment isn’t a partisan issue. The Vermont Democratic Party will not stand by elected officials who engage in harassment and discriminatory conduct no matter what party label they claim," he said.
The Vermont House last impeached an elected officer in 1976, when then-Washington County Sheriff Michael Mayo was accused of abusing his office. He was subsequently acquitted by vote of the state Senate.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.