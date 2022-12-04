PERU — Do you recognize this woman?
If you do, troopers with the Vermont State Police want to hear from you.
Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks are hoping that someone from the public might recognize her in a photo and video they released this weekend. The images come from a security camera at a home on Hapgood Pond Road, where the police are looking into an attempted break-in.
After being alerted by their security cameras Saturday, the homeowners informed police about a suspicious SUV and people entering their home.
The residents said the woman and SUV in their security feed were not known to them, and that no one had been invited or was expected.
It was later discovered that a window at the back of the residence had been forced open, police said.
The video clip shows the white woman, wearing black clothes and an orange hat with a white pom-pom, returning to a white SUV from the rear of the home and getting into the passenger seat.
Anyone with information as to the identity of the woman in the video, the vehicle or the second person in the video is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police, Shaftsbury barracks, at 802-442-5421. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at vtips.info or text “CRIMES” (274637) to keyword: VTIPS.