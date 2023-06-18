There was a problem with the state flag.
“The present one,” one journalist wrote in March of 1923, “is practically the United States flag with the Vermont coat of arms inserted in the blue field,” the upper-left section of the flag known as its canton.
“This arrangement,” the journalist continued, writing for a column that appeared in the Vermont Tribune and the Springfield Reporter, “does not give to the state emblem a distinctive state character but makes the United States flag conspicuous as an emblem for the state.”
The writer had a point, though the flag arguably marked an improvement — at least in terms of differentiation with the American flag — on its predecessor, the state’s first official flag, which reigned from 1804 to 1837.
That first flag featured red-and-white stripes and white stars on a blue canton — sound familiar? — with the word “VERMONT” helpfully printed across the top stripe.
In retrospect, the columnist’s claim about the second and then-current Vermont flag making the American flag “conspicuous as an emblem for the state” might have been overstated.
“It does not appear … that, during this entire period between 1837 and 1923, this state flag was ever used or displayed to any extent,” Herbert T. Johnson, the former adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard, wrote in a brief history of the state flag. “In fact, in 1923, when the question of the desirability of a change was brought up it was found that there were only a very few of these state flags in existence in the state.
“It was also apparent that very few of the people of the state were familiar with it or even (knew) what their state flag was,” Johnson added.
The Bennington Museum, which has about 70 flags in its collection, does not possess any versions of the second state flag.
The museum does have a version of the first one, a gift from Johnson himself, though the last time it was inventoried it was in such poor condition that it couldn’t be unrolled, according to collections manager Callie Raspuzzi.
The flag is made of silk with metal additives, Raspuzzi said. “This stuff just disintegrates.”
But enough about old, overly derivative flags. The state flag’s third and so-far-final design, in the view of then-state Sen. Allen D. Ball, its reported legislative champion, provided for a “distinct flag for a distinct state,” the Bennington Evening Banner quoted him as saying.
The Vermont General Assembly approved the flag bill in March of 1923. The law took effect on June 1 of the same year.
“The Flag of the State shall be blue with the Coat of Arms of the State thereon,” the law states. Details of the coat of arms include a green landscape, mountains, a pine tree, wheat and a cow.
June 1 marked the flag’s centennial as the official state flag, though its usage dates back further, according to Johnson’s history.
“The flag carried by regiments of the state of Vermont in the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, the Mexican Border service and at the outbreak of the World War, was a flag having the state coat-of-arms on a blue field,” Johnson wrote.
One gold-fringed Civil War-era regimental flag in the Bennington Museum’s collection reflects this design, though, unlike the current state flag, the coat of arms is ringed by stars.
Sen. Ball’s bill succeeded in making it easier to distinguish Vermont’s flag from that of its country. But the flag has since been found by some to lack distinctiveness.
Vermont’s flag “is virtually indistinguishable from 20 other U.S. state flags” with emblems on blue backdrops, the North American Vexillological Association writes in its guide to flag design.
The flag is cited as an example of one that goes against one of the guide’s five design principles: “Be distinctive or be related.”
“Sometimes the good designs are already ‘taken,’” the guide explains. “However, a flag’s symbols, colors, and shapes can recall other flags — a powerful way to show heritage, solidarity, or connectedness.”
This guidance might prompt a reader to reconsider the state’s first (“VERMONT”) and second (coat of arms in the corner) flags — that is, to wonder if their similarity to the American flag might be seen as a kind of tribute rather than lazy imitation — though elsewhere the booklet warns against using lettering and seals.
Notwithstanding their design merits, Vermont flags past and present remain a source of interest and appreciation.
Keith Baker, the second-generation owner of Flags Etcetera, a business based in Georgia, Vermont, said the state flag is likely his company’s second-best-selling flag, surpassed only by the American flag.
Andrew Liptak, public relations and guest services coordinator for the Vermont Historical Society, said the organization fields many questions about the flags available at its museum’s gift shop, including the current state flag, which it has restocked multiple times.
Flags Etcetera sells the current state flag in a range of sizes to customers, which include current and former residents, municipalities and businesses, Baker said.
Many customers, according to Baker, choose to fly the state flag on the same pole as Old Glory — a practice that might not have been all that practical before state lawmakers changed the official flag a century ago; a columnist for the Burlington Free Press, comparing the second Vermont flag and the American flag, observed as much in 1923.
“Hanging limp from the (staff) the two appear exactly alike,” the writer noted.