WOODFORD — Vermont State Police are asking the public’s help in investigating a string of thefts at the Woodford State Park Campground early Sunday morning.
Police at the Shaftsbury Barracks received reports of multiple thefts at the campground between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Troopers responded and were unable to identify possible suspects.
State Trooper Ryan Criss said the thieves took food and beverages out of coolers. They were outside at campsites and police are waiting to hear if other items were taken.
The suspects were driving a black Chevrolet pickup truck during the incident. Troopers encourage anyone with information to contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at {span}802-442-5421, or {/span}submit anonymous tips online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.