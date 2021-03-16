Yo-Yo Ma went on “Today” on Tuesday to explain how his impromptu cello performance at a Berkshire County vaccine site over the weekend came to be.
Turns out, it was for, well, insurance reasons, the world-famous musician said.
Ma told Jenna Bush Hager on “Today” that when he showed up Saturday at Berkshire Community College to get his second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, he realized that he couldn’t leave his cello in the car because of an insurance policy he has on the instrument.
So, he decided to bring it inside.
“We’re about to get poked and Jill [Ma’s wife] takes the cello over, and the people recognize her and me and they say, ‘Well are you going to play for us?’”
As he played, Ma — he’s a part-time resident of the Berkshires — said an older man brought a chair over and sat down in front of him, from a safe distance. The man “just honestly needed something,” Ma told Hager.
A video of the 15-minute performance went viral online and was picked up by media all over the world.
Toward the end of the interview, Hager asked, “So, even though it was a happy accident, maybe you’re happy you had your instrument with you that day?”
“In the end, yes,” he replied. “I’m always happy to respond when people feel like they need some music. Well, that’s what I’m here for. I’m basically a human boombox.”