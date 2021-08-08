MONTPELIER — Predators have taken advantage of children’s increased time online during the pandemic to entice them into illegal acts, child advocates say. They advise parents and guardians to be vigilant about supervising the little ones’ activities online.
Reports of online child enticement last year nearly doubled from those of the previous year, according to data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The figures went from 19,174 reports in 2019 to 37,872 reports last year, a 97.5 percent spike nationwide.
This was the period when most student learning took place online, after schools shut because of the pandemic.
“In the first quarter of 2020, NCMEC became aware of predators openly discussing the pandemic as an opportunity to entice unsupervised children into producing sexually explicit material,” John Shehan, an NCMEC vice president, said in the data release.
Experts say this type of victimization takes place across various platforms, including social media, messaging channels and gaming platforms.
Enticement includes grooming a child to engage in sexual conversation online, meeting in person to engage in sex acts, as well as abduction. Child sexual images that are obtained could also be sold or traded.
The Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said it has seen “sextortion” incidents in the state, where minors traded sexual images with someone they believed to be a peer. But the person on the other end apparently turned out to be an adult, who used the images as means to extort increasingly explicit content.
Detective Matt Raymond, commander of the task force, said it’s critical that parents and guardians supervise their children’s activities on the internet.
He offered the following tips for keeping young ones safe online:
• Discuss what personal information consists of and teach children about setting boundaries in sharing such information.
• Talk about the consequences of “sexting,” or sharing explicit personal images, such as humiliation, bullying, blackmail or sextortion, school discipline, police involvement and self-harm.
• Understand the apps or websites that the children use, including how they work and the type of content they carry.
• Carefully go over the privacy settings on the apps or sites, especially since many of them have labyrinthine settings. Check who the children are able to talk to and who can see their content.
• Monitor their activity; the battery usage can show which apps they’re using the most.
Above all, Raymond said, be involved in the children’s lives. Maintain open and regular lines of communication.
“You have to realize that when you give a kid a cellphone, you’re giving them access to everybody in the world on the internet,” he said in an interview. “That’s the good, bad and everything in between.”
To people who worry that monitoring their children’s online activity is a violation of privacy, Raymond said: “No, it’s doing your job as a parent. Just as you wouldn’t want your kid to touch a hot stove, you don’t want them to do other things that are gonna harm them.”
Linda Johnson, director of the nonprofit Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, said it also helps for children to know that their parents are watching over their online activity.
“Supervise, supervise, supervise,” she said.
Raymond also advised parents to be aware of grooming signs: the child’s receiving gifts, calling unknown numbers, isolating themselves when using the internet, quickly minimizing the screen when a parent enters the room and becoming unreasonably upset when online access is taken away.
“Any one in itself doesn’t mean they’re getting enticed online,” he said, “but it’s just stuff to make you look further and dig further.”
Prevent Child Abuse Vermont offers various types of training to help prevent child sexual abuse. To learn more about their upcoming training sessions, visit pcavt.org/upcoming-child-sexual-abuse-prevention-training.