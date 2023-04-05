BENNINGTON — The North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show will hold an opening party for the 26th annual exhibition on June 17.
The reception will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Vermont Arts Exchange (VAE) campus at 48 Main St., next door to the Post Office and across the street from the North Bennington Train Depot. The event will feature live music, hot food, beverages and fun for the whole family. More updates will be posted closer to the event date on @NBOSSVT social media accounts, email newsletter and website nbossvt.com
The show invites artists of all disciplines to apply for the upcoming exhibition, with the application period closing on April 30. Artists are encouraged to send their applications at nbossvt.com/artists. This year’s show marks an important development as NBOSS enters the digital world for the first time since its launch in 1997. With the help of Ahmad Yassir of Vermont News & Media, who will be joining us as the show’s coordinator, “NBOSS will begin to archive past shows and expand its online publicity making the artist application more accessible to everyone interested in exhibiting, and bring more visitors to Bennington,” said Yassir.
"We are excited to expand our artist pool and accept online applications," said Joe Chirchirillo, local artist who has been curating the show for the past 11 years. "With the support of local sponsors, we hope to expand our artist residency and develop the opening reception programming."
NBOSS is proud to partner with the Vermont Arts Exchange and the Bennington Museum to bring this year's exhibition to life. "The North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show is a valuable addition to the cultural offerings of the Bennington area," said Jamie Franklin, curator at Bennington Museum.
“As a North Bennington resident and artist, I feel fortunate to live here and share our Main Street with such a creative presence. Without NBOSS, we’d still have a cute, little village but it would certainly lack the vibrancy, creativity and fun that NBOSS brings each year to everyone. As director of VAE, I feel a deep commitment to make sure that this not only continues but strengthens and grows,” said Matthew Perry, executive director of Vermont Arts Exchange.
The exhibition will be on view to the public throughout the summer and fall, concluding on Nov. 11. With the addition of new businesses in North Bennington, visitors are encouraged to spend their day enjoying the hospitality and beauty of the village while viewing the outdoor sculptures.
NBOSS is sponsored in part by the Fund for North Bennington, the Village of North Bennington, Paran Recreations, Vermont Arts Exchange and Bennington Museum and is currently seeking additional partners for the upcoming show.
For more information about the show, artist applications, or sponsorship opportunities, visit nbossvt.com or contact us via email or phone.