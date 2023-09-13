MANCHESTER — The Manchester Bookstore is hosting Michael Dumanis and Franny Choi as they present their new collections of poetry "Creature" and "The World Keeps Ending, The World Goes On."
The in-person event will be held Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.
The poets will read from their latest collections. "Creature" is a complex poetics of vitality which expertly cultivates the multiplicity of language. "The World Keeps Ending, The World Goes On" is a poetry collection for the ends of worlds — past, present and future.
Dumanis was born in the former Soviet Union and lived there until his parents were granted political asylum in the United States. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Johns Hopkins, a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop, and a Ph.D. from the University of Houston.
The author of "My Soviet Union," winner of the Juniper Prize for Poetry, and the co-editor of the anthology "Legitimate Dangers: American Poets of the New Century," he is the recipient of the Lyric Poetry Award from the Poetry Society of America. He lives in Vermont, where he teaches at Bennington College and serves as editor of Bennington Review.
Choi is the author of two previous poetry collections, "Soft Science" (Alice James Books, 2019) and "Floating, Brilliant, Gone" (Write Bloody Publishing, 2014), and has had poems in the New York Times, the Nation, the Paris Review and elsewhere. Choi is faculty in Literature at Bennington College and founded Brew & Forge, a project that aims to build connections between writers, artists, and organizers.
The Northshire Bookstore is at 4869 Main St. in Manchester. For more information, visit northshire.com.