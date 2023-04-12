MANCHESTER — Northshire Bookstore is hosting two upcoming in-person events.
On April 21 at 6 p.m., Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling will present his new book "If It Sounds Like a Quack...: A Journey to the Fringes of American Medicine."
On April 22 at 6 p.m., Northshire Bookstore, Vermont Works for Women and the Economic Hardship Reporting Program will bring Emmy-award winning writer Alissa Quart to talk about her new book "Bootstrapped: Liberating Ourselves from the American Dream."
Author of the acclaimed book "A Libertarian Walks into a Bear," Hongoltz-Hetling will present his latest, a bizarre, rollicking trip through the world of fringe medicine, filled with leeches, baking soda IVs, and, according to at least one person, zombies. It's no secret that American health care has become too costly and politicized to help everyone. So where do you turn if you can't afford doctors, or don't trust them? In this book, Hongoltz-Hetling examines the growing universe of non-traditional treatments — including some that are really non-traditional. He lives in Vermont.
Quart is the author of "Squeezed and Branded." Her new book "Bootstrapped" is an unsparing, incisive, yet ultimately hopeful look at how we can shed an American obsession with self-reliance that has made us less equal, less healthy, less productive and less fulfilled. This conversation will include Rhoni Basden, executive director of Vermont Works for Women. Quart lives with her family in Brooklyn.
The Berkshire Bank is a sponsor of this event.