BIDEN-VACCINE-SUPPLY (Moved March 12)
A New York Times News Service article about steps President Joe Biden took to address the global vaccine shortage misstated which countries are receiving Russia’s vaccine, Sputnik V. Though the Czech Republic is seeking the vaccine from Moscow, it has not yet received it.
CALIF-DESERTX-BIENNIAL (Moved March 12)
A New York Times News Service article about the Desert X biennial misstated who read passages from Catherine Venn’s homesteading diary in a project by artist Kim Stringfellow. It was musician Claire Campbell, not Stringfellow.
DUCHESS-THEATER-REVIEW (Moved March 10)
A New York Times News Service article about “Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!” misstated the year of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. They were married in 2018, not 2019.
MUSIC-HEMPHILL (Moved Feb. 5)
A New York Times News Service article about the box set “The Boyé Multi-National Crusade for Harmony” described incorrectly the saxophonist and composer Julius Hemphill’s role on a tour in support of Björk’s album “Debut” in 1993-94. Hemphill did not participate in the tour.
