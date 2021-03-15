Uncounted in the Unemployment Rate
In the year since the pandemic upended the economy, more than 4 million people have quit the labor force. A high number have been sidelined because of child care and other family responsibilities or health concerns. Others gave up looking for work because they were discouraged. These labor force dropouts are not counted in the most commonly cited unemployment rate, which stood at 6.2% in February, making the group something of a hidden casualty of the pandemic. Now, whether those who have left the labor force return to work is one of the big questions about the recovery.
How the U.S. Got It (Mostly) Right in the Economy’s Rescue
The coronavirus pandemic ripped a hole in the economy a year ago, yet the federal government’s and Federal Reserve’s response resulted in an economy stronger than most forecasters expected last spring. Yet not everyone made it into the lifeboats. Millions of laid-off workers waited weeks or months to begin receiving help, often with lasting financial consequences. Aid to hundreds of thousands of small businesses dried up long before they could welcome back customers; many will never reopen. Long lines at food banks and desperate pleas for help on social media reflected the people who slipped through the cracks.
Deal to Acquire Extended Stay America Is a $6 Billion Bet on Travel Rebound
The investment firms Blackstone and Starwood Capital announced Monday that they planned to acquire the hotel operator Extended Stay America for $6 billion, the latest deal premised on a post-pandemic rebound in travel. The deal is a bet that the midtier hotel chain that provides guests with amenities like kitchens and laundry facilities will prosper as the U.S. economy recovers. The chain had a 74% occupancy rate last year, above the industry average. The company’s new owners hope those rooms will soon add more tourists and traveling professionals. Extended Stay has about 600 U.S. locations.
California Sues Nursing Home Chain
California prosecutors sued the country’s largest chain of senior living communities on Monday, accusing the company, Brookdale Senior Living, of manipulating the federal government’s nursing-home ratings system. The lawsuit is among the first of its kind to accuse nursing homes of submitting false information to Medicare’s ratings program. The system assigns stars — five being the best — to the nation’s more than 15,000 nursing homes. California prosecutors said that until April 2018, Brookdale won “undeserved higher star ratings” by submitting false information about its staffing. In particular, the lawsuit said, the company exaggerated the number of hours that registered nurses worked.
Volkswagen Vows an Electric Transformation
Volkswagen is going all in on electric cars, with plans to build battery factories in Europe and install a network of charging stations. That was the message Monday as the German carmaker staged a so-called Power Day to showcase its electric car technology. The event was Volkswagen’s answer to Tesla’s Battery Day presentations. The session included a promise Volkswagen would cut the cost of batteries by up to 50% by the end of the decade, while slashing charging time to 12 minutes. That would make electric cars cheaper than gasoline vehicles and just as convenient.
The Met Opera’s Musicians, Unpaid Since April, Are Struggling
The Metropolitan Opera House has been dark for a year, and its musicians have gone unpaid for almost as long. The players in one of the finest orchestras in the world found themselves relying on unemployment benefits, scrambling for virtual teaching gigs, selling the tools of their trade and looking for cheaper housing. The musicians are weighing a proposal to return to the bargaining table, but the Met’s labor battles — it has locked out its stagehands, and outsourced some set construction to Wales — are adding more uncertainty to when the opera house can reopen after its pandemic shutdown.