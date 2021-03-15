(Front Burner)
This Mixer Adds Zip to Summer Coolers
You might change your gin and tonic order this summer. Fever-Tree, a British company that specializes in high-quality carbonated mixers, has doubled down on tart citrus in its new sparkling lime and yuzu flavor. It performs beautifully with a shot of gin, vodka, white rum or even tequila plata. The refreshment comes from its restrained sweetness.
— Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu, four-pack of 6.8-ounce bottles about $5, fever-tree.com.
This Hot Sauce Has Calabrian Fire
Hot sauce on pizza seems to be an American habit. One importer’s survey showed that 50% of American pizza-eaters used hot sauce. Not all the sauces that wind up on pizza are Italian, but there is a new contender, Casa Firelli, from Parma, Italy, designed for pizza. Like other Italian hot sauces, it’s fueled with combustible Calabrian chiles. It has a gentler kick and deeper complexity than most, so it’s a nice touch on pizza and also worth adding to pasta classics like arrabbiata and puttanesca.
— Casa Firelli Hot Sauce, $5.99 for five ounces, $11.49 to $24.94 for multiple quantities, shop-us.firelli.com.
A Greek Olive Oil Cake in Time for Easter
Kosterina extra-virgin olive oil, made in the Peloponnese in southern Greece, has been sold in the United States for about a year. Now the company has introduced an olive oil cake: a moist, delicate layer made with yogurt, a hint of orange and the company’s golden, slightly assertive 100% koroneiki olive oil. The cake is lovely just dusted with the powdered sugar that comes alongside, but it also justifies some orange sorbet or whipped cream and lightly poached Clementine segments. (You could also add seasonal berries.) Shipping to the Northeast is $10; elsewhere, $15. It holds up to a week in the refrigerator. Order by March 30 to have it in time for Easter.
— Kosterina Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cake, $38, kosterina.com.
Old World Wines Are Savored in ‘Noble Rot’
In their hefty tome “The Noble Rot Book: Wine From Another Galaxy,” Dan Keeling and Mark Andrew walk a fine line between easygoing but intelligent wine basics for beginners and deep dives into their favorite wineries in Europe. The Noble Rot part — a term that refers to the fungus that can attack grapes and make their juices sweeter — is the name of their cheeky magazine and their London restaurants. Their profiles of the dozens of wineries, winemakers and the bottles that inhabit their wine universe, strictly Old World in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Greece and England, are thoughtful, personal and richly informative. It’s a good Burgundy of a wine book, one that deserves savoring.
— “The Noble Rot Book: Wine From Another Galaxy” by Dan Keeling and Mark Andrew (Quadrille, $45).
Sant Ambroeus Opens a Gelateria in SoHo
NEW YORK — A dedicated gelateria opening Wednesday is the latest in the repertory of Sant Ambroeus, the Milanese-style restaurant group. It will sell the company’s ultrasmooth gelatos in classic Italian flavors like nocciola, stracciatella and pistachio, along with other more inventive choices, and brightly fresh sorbettos, by the scoop or the pint, more than 16 varieties in all. The culinary director, Iacopo Falai, has also come up with coppe, sundaelike confections. Along with the gelatos, coffees and pastries are served at indoor and outdoor tables. Gelatos are $4.50 for a single scoop, $18 per pint.
— Sant Ambroeus Gelateria, 267 Lafayette St. (Prince Street), santambroeus.com.
Heritage Lambs for the Easter Table
Much attention has been paid to heritage breeds of pigs, turkeys and chickens. But lamb? Hardly any, possibly because the United States isn’t much of a lamb-eating country. But if you are considering lamb for spring or specifically for Easter, the meat that Heritage Foods is selling is worth a special dinner. The animals are raised at Tamarack Sheep Farm in Corinth, Vermont; they are Dorset Horn, still prized in parts of England and Wales, and Tunis, a breed that’s originally from the Middle East and was said to have been given to George Washington as a gift. Racks of Tunis lamb are meaty and tender, with a fairly big eye; ample to serve four. The meat and even the fat are mild-tasting.
— Heritage lamb, racks, $165 (about 4 pounds); bone-in legs (8-9 pounds), $187 plus shipping, heritagefoods.com.