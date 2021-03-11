On First Day, Garland Vows to Restore Justice Department Independence
Attorney General Merrick Garland promised Thursday to protect the credibility of the Justice Department and Americans’ civil rights and civil liberties, delivering a short speech via video to the department’s roughly 115,000 employees about an hour after he was sworn in. Garland used the moment to assure the rank and file that the Justice Department would no longer face pressure to attack the president’s enemies and protect his allies — a callback to the unyielding push by former President Donald Trump that diminished public confidence in the institution. Garland was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday in a bipartisan vote, with 20 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats in supporting his nomination.
Chauvin Will Now Face a Third-Degree Murder Charge in Floyd Trial
The judge overseeing the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd, has allowed prosecutors to add an additional charge of third-degree murder against Chauvin, who is already facing a more serious count of second-degree murder. Jury selection is well underway, with six of 12 jurors already seated, and opening arguments are scheduled to begin on March 29. The jurors will now have an additional murder charge on which they could convict, even if they decide the evidence does not support second-degree murder. So far, the six selected jurors include three white men, one Black man, one Hispanic man and a biracial woman.
The U.S. Is Sitting on Tens of Millions of Vaccine Doses the World Needs
Tens of millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by British-Swedish company AstraZeneca are sitting in U.S. manufacturing facilities, awaiting results from its U.S. clinical trial. The fate of those doses is the subject of an intense debate among White House and federal health officials, with some arguing the administration should let them go abroad where they are desperately needed, according to senior administration officials. AstraZeneca’s vaccine is already authorized in more than 70 countries, according to a company spokesperson. AstraZeneca has asked the Biden administration to let it loan U.S. doses to the European Union. The administration, for now, has denied the request, one official said.
House Passes Gun Control Bills to Strengthen Background Checks
The House approved a pair of bills Thursday aimed at expanding and strengthening background checks for gun buyers, as Democrats pushed past Republican opposition to advance major gun safety measures. The House passed legislation that would require background checks for all gun buyers and extend the time the FBI has to vet buyers flagged by the national instant check system. The measures face what is expected to be insurmountable opposition in the Senate, where Republicans have resisted imposing any limits on guns. The House voted 227-203 to approve the expansion of background checks and 219-210 to give federal law enforcement more time to vet gun buyers.
LAPD Mishandled George Floyd Protests, Report Finds
The Los Angeles Police Department mishandled protests last summer in the wake of George Floyd’s death, illegally detaining protesters, issuing conflicting orders to its rank-and-file officers, and striking people who had committed no crimes with rubber bullets, bean bags and batons, according to a scathing report released Thursday. The department quickly allowed the situation to spiral out of control when some protesters got violent, according to the 101-page report commissioned by the City Council. The department said in a statement that its chief, Michel Moore, had “taken responsibility for activities over the summer,” and that the department had provided crowd control training to its officers after the summer unrest.
A Drone Went Bowling. Hollywood Noticed.
A drone flies into a bar, swoops through a bowling alley and crashes into the pins. The drone’s operator, who shot the 87-second video in a Minneapolis bowling alley last week to rally support for the business, did not expect it to be viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media — or to win high praise from Hollywood directors. But it was and it did. “Right Up Our Alley,” shot by drone operator Jay Christensen, was made as part of a project to document businesses around Minnesota that are threatened by the pandemic, said Brian Heimann, a producer at Rally Studios, the Minneapolis production company that produced it.