As Biden Confronts Vaccine Hesitancy, Republicans Are a Particular Challenge
As President Joe Biden pushes to vaccinate as many Americans as possible, he faces deep skepticism among many Republicans, a group especially challenging for him to persuade. While there are degrees of opposition to vaccination for the coronavirus among a number of groups, including African Americans and anti-vaccine activists, polling suggests that opinions in this case are breaking substantially along partisan lines. A third of Republicans said in a CBS News poll that they would not be vaccinated — compared with 10% of Democrats — and another 20% of Republicans said they were unsure. Other polls have found similar trends.
Can Biden Stay on the Sidelines of the Andrew Cuomo Saga?
So far, President Joe Biden has made only a passing comment on the crises that have engulfed Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and he seems to be hoping to avoid getting pulled in any further. But as a longtime friend of the New York governor, Biden is one of the very few people in the nation with the potential to prevent a protracted standoff between an increasingly isolated Cuomo and the rest of the Democratic Party. That has strained Biden’s efforts to stay firmly on the sidelines as the governor faces a fusillade of calls to resign.
Chauvin’s Lawyer Asks for Delay in Floyd Trial
Expressing grave concern that the city of Minneapolis’ $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd last week will tarnish his client, the lawyer for Derek Chauvin asked the judge Monday to delay the trial and move it outside of the city. The lawyer, Eric J. Nelson, also asked that the seven jurors previously picked to serve on the case be brought back in for further questioning. Judge Peter A. Cahill agreed that the settlement could affect the criminal case, saying he would consider a postponement. Cahill said he would also reinterview the seven people who were seated on the jury last week.
Two Are Charged With Assault on Officer Who Died After Capitol Riot
Two men were charged with assaulting Officer Brian D. Sicknick of the Capitol Police and other officers with a chemical spray during the Jan. 6 riot, the Justice Department said Monday, but prosecutors stopped short of linking the attack to Sicknick’s death the next day. The FBI arrested George Pierre Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Elie Khater, 32, of State College, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. Tanios was arrested at home and Khater as he stepped off a plane in Newark, New Jersey, the department said. They face up to 20 years for assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.
House Tackles Biden’s Immigration Plans Amid Migrant Influx
Democrats are preparing to push legislation through the House this week that would create a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants living in the country illegally, posing the first tests to President Joe Biden’s immigration agenda just as an influx of migrants is creating a new challenge at the border. Facing internal divisions and mounting Republican pressure, Democrats plan to take a notably narrow approach for now. The House will start with two measures covering groups regarded as the most sympathetic: people brought to the country as children; others granted Temporary Protected Status for humanitarian reasons; and farmworkers.
Children Are Sleeping on Mats in Overcrowded Border Facilities
Migrant children are being forced to sleep on gym mats with foil sheets and go for days without showering as the Border Patrol struggles to handle thousands of young Central Americans who are surging across the southwestern border, some of them as young as a year old. Children are arriving in groups and alone, some of them clutching phone numbers of relatives scrawled on little pieces of paper, according to two court-appointed lawyers who are monitoring conditions at facilities along the border. Many of the children interviewed by the lawyers in recent days said they had not been allowed outdoors for days on end.