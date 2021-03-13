A Japanese Village Erased
When a catastrophic earthquake and tsunami struck coastal Japan on March 11, 2011, more than 200 residents of the village, Kesen, in Iwate prefecture, were killed. All but two of 550 homes were destroyed. After the waters receded, nearly everyone who survived fled. They left behind their destroyed possessions, the tombs of their ancestors and the land their forefathers had farmed for generations. But 15 residents refused to abandon Kesen and vowed to rebuild. Now a grim reality has recently set in: This emptiness will last forever.
At Kosovo Monastery, Nationalist Clamor Disturbs the Peace
Inside the walls of Father Sava Janjic’s 14th-century monastery reign silence and calm, interrupted by the occasional soft footfall of the few monks remaining in this revered outpost of the Serbian Orthodox Church in a hostile western Kosovo. But outside the Visoki Decani Monastery, which is still protected by NATO troops, is the persistent clamor of what Sava calls a “rabid nationalism” directed at him from all sides. His biggest headache: a land dispute with ethnic Albanians, whom he protected during the war in the 1990s.
Can the World Learn From South Africa’s Vaccine Trials?
In a year that has seesawed between astonishing gains and brutal setbacks on COVID-19, few moments were as sobering as the revelation last month that a coronavirus variant in South Africa was dampening the effect of one of the world’s most potent vaccines. The story of how scientists uncovered the dangers of this variant has put a spotlight on global vaccine trials. Scientists say the experience proves the value of trials in the global south, though vaccine trials are often done in wealthier countries.
Born in Soviet Exile, They Might Die in a Russian One
The Russian state recognizes that terrible crimes were committed under Josef Stalin, but dealing with them has become increasingly difficult as the Kremlin seeks to focus attention on Russia’s past glories rather than its pain. Even as the country’s fortunes were reversed, with oil prices surging after Vladimir Putin became president, there was little interest in focusing on problems thrown up by Stalin’s brutal rule. So instead of helping the victims return home as required by law, Moscow shifted that responsibility to regional governments, and many victims find themselves still unable to return to their families’ hometowns.
Thousands Defy Orders to Hold Vigil For Slain Woman in London
Thousands of people gathered in south London on Saturday for a vigil in tribute to Sarah Everard, the 33-year-old marketing executive whose killing has touched off a national reckoning over violence against women, despite police warnings that the event would be unlawful. As darkness fell, a growing crowd chanted “Shame on you!” and “How many more!” In what became a rally against gender violence, some clapped and others held tea lights or signs that read “End Violence Against Women” and “She Was Only Walking Home.” Several women were arrested at the event and handcuffed by the police.
Credit Suisse Accused of Ignoring Deal to Halt Tax Evasion Advice
Seven years after Credit Suisse promised federal prosecutors that it would stop helping rich Americans hide their wealth from tax collectors, a whistleblower is contending that it continued to do just that, raising the possibility that the Swiss bank could face a fresh investigation and steep financial penalties. The allegations, laid out in documents sent last week to the Justice Department and the Internal Revenue Service, were made by a former Credit Suisse employee. The former employee said that the bank continued to hide assets for its clients long after it promised prosecutors it would close those accounts.