EU Exports Millions of Doses Despite Supply Crunch at Home
The European Union exported 25 million doses of coronavirus vaccines produced in its territory last month to 31 countries around the world, with Britain and Canada the top destinations, just as the bloc saw its own supply cut drastically. The bloc came under criticism last week, when Italy used an export-control mechanism to block a small shipment of vaccines to Australia. The issue of vaccine production and exports has also created a bitter dispute between the EU and Britain, amid accusations that the bloc wants to deprive the country of vaccine doses out of spite, in part because Britain is doing so much better with its rollout.
Russia Says It Is Slowing Access to Twitter
The Russian government said Wednesday that it was slowing access to Twitter, signaling that the Kremlin is escalating its offensive against U.S. internet companies. It was a landmark step in a country where the internet has essentially remained free despite President Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian rule. Russia’s telecommunications regulator said it was reducing the speed at which Twitter loaded for users in Russia, and pictures and videos indeed at times took longer than usual to load. The regulator, Roskomnadzor, accused the U.S. company of failing for years to remove posts about illegal drug use or child pornography or messages “pushing minors toward suicide.”
Mexico Set to Legalize Marijuana, Becoming World’s Largest Market
Lawmakers in Mexico approved a bill Wednesday night to legalize recreational marijuana, a milestone for the country, which could become the world’s largest cannabis market. The 316-129 vote in Mexico’s lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, came more than two years after the Mexican Supreme Court ruled that the country’s ban on recreational marijuana was unconstitutional. The chamber approved the bill in general terms Wednesday evening before moving on to a lengthy discussion of possible revisions introduced by individual lawmakers. In its final form, the measure is expected to sail through the Senate before being sent to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has signaled support for legalization.
China and Russia Agree to Explore the Moon Together
China and Russia have agreed to jointly build a research station on or around the moon. The United States and the Soviet Union, followed by its successor state, Russia, have long dominated space exploration. The joint announcement by China and Russia on Tuesday has the potential to scramble the geopolitics of space exploration. This time, though, the main players will be the United States and China, with Russia as a supporting player. China has made huge advances in space exploration. It has effectively drafted Russia as a partner in missions that it has already planned. In December, China’s Chang’e-5 mission brought back samples from the moon’s surface.
South Korea Will Pay More for U.S. Troop Presence
South Korea said Wednesday that it had agreed to increase its share in covering the cost of the U.S. military presence by 13.9% this year, removing a prolonged dispute in the alliance before a joint visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Differences over how to share the cost of keeping 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea have kept the allies at odds for years. The issue became particularly contentious under former President Donald Trump, who demanded that South Korea drastically increase its payments, according to some reports. Trump often accused South Korea of freeloading on U.S. military power.
Police Officer Is Arrested Over London Woman’s Disappearance
A police officer is being held on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a woman who went missing last week in South London, police said Wednesday. Sarah Everard, 33, was last spotted on closed-circuit television in the Clapham neighborhood, according to the Metropolitan Police. The officer was arrested in Kent on Tuesday evening on suspicion of kidnapping. He was taken into custody along with a woman in her 30s who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, police said. The officer, who is in his 40s, remained in custody Wednesday on suspicion of murder, police said. The woman also remained in custody.