EUROPE-VIRUS (Rome) — As a third wave of the pandemic crashes over Europe, questions about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine led Germany, France and Italy to suspend its use Monday, throwing already stumbling rollouts into chaos. The timing of the decisions by major European countries — which followed a flurry of suspensions of the vaccine in recent days by Denmark, Norway and several others — could not have been worse. Officials and immunologists worried that the action would cost vital time in the race against fast-spreading variants. By Jason Horowitz.
LATIN-AMERICA-CHINA-VACCINES (Rio de Janeiro) — China spent months batting away resentment as the place where the pandemic began, but in recent weeks its diplomats, pharmaceutical executives and other power brokers have been fielding requests for vaccines from desperate officials in Latin America, where the coronavirus is taking a devastating toll that grows by the day. With Brazilian hospitals overwhelmed by a surge of infections, President Jair Bolsonaro's government has scrambled to mend fences with the Chinese and asked them to expedite tens of millions of vaccine shipments, as well as the ingredients to mass-produce the shots. By Ernesto Londoño and Letícia Casado.
RUSSIA-LAKE-TOURISM (On Lake Baikal, Russia) — The tour guides are calling it Russian Season. Usually, it is foreigners — many from nearby China — who flock to Siberia’s Lake Baikal this time of year to skate, bike, hike, run, drive, hover and ski over a stark expanse of ice and snow, while Russians escape the cold to Turkey or Thailand. But Russia’s borders are still closed because of the pandemic, and to the surprise of locals, crowds of Russian tourists have traded tropical beaches for Baikal’s icicle-draped shores. Dispatch by Anton Troianovski.
CONGRESS-IMMIG (Washington) — House Democrats plan take up legislation this week creating a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants, advancing the first pieces of President Joe Biden’s immigration agenda under the cloud of a growing humanitarian crisis at the border. The measures would apply to as many as 5 million young undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children, known as Dreamers; others granted Temporary Protected Status for humanitarian reasons; and undocumented farmworkers. Senate Democrats, however, say they do not have sufficient Republican support to pass even the narrower bills. By Nicholas Fandos and Zolan Kanno-Youngs.
CAPITOL-RIOT-ARRESTS (Washington) — George Pierre Tanios, 39, of West Virginia and Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania were charged with assaulting Officer Brian D. Sicknick of the Capitol Police and other officers with a chemical spray during the Jan. 6 riot, the Justice Department said Monday, but prosecutors stopped short of linking the attack to Sicknick’s death the next day. Sicknick, one of five people left dead by the attack, and two other police officers were injured “as a result of being sprayed in the face” with an unidentified substance by Khater and Tanios, the FBI said in search warrant applications filed in court. By Katie Benner and Adam Goldman.
VACCINE-HESITANCY (Washington) — While there are degrees of opposition to vaccination for COVID-19 among a number of groups, including African Americans and activists who have long contended that other vaccines cause health and developmental problems, polling suggests that opinions in this case are breaking substantially along partisan lines. Many Republican and rural voters harbor religious concerns, worry the vaccines were produced too quickly and, in some communities, so many people have already been infected that they think they’ve developed herd immunity and don’t need to get inoculated. By Annie Karni and Zolan Kanno-Youngs.
NY-TRANSIT-STIMULUS (New York) — President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package includes $30.5 billion for transit agencies — the largest single infusion of federal aid that public transportation has ever received. Transit leaders across the country quickly announced that they would shelve plans for deep service cuts and restore some train and bus service. In New York City, home to the largest public transportation network in North America, the transit bailout is critical to the region’s economic recovery, which depends on trains and buses to carry riders to businesses, like theaters, stores and restaurants, that have been crippled by the pandemic. By Christina Goldbaum and Pranshu Verma.
DEMS-STIMULUS-OBAMA (Undated) — Democratic Party leaders from President Joe Biden on down are citing former President Barack Obama’s strategy on his most urgent policy initiative — an $800 billion financial rescue plan in 2009 in the midst of a crippling recession — as too cautious and too deferential to Republicans, mistakes they were determined not to repeat in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Both Obama and Biden came into office on promises of unity and bipartisanship in the face of an economic crisis, but Biden is the beneficiary of a changed landscape in the party. By Astead W. Herndon.
SCI-HEALTH-WORKER-DEATHS (Undated) — A year since the first recorded coronavirus death of a health care worker — a hospital custodian in Rochester, New York, who died March 17 — those on the front lines have been hailed as “COVID warriors” but so many do not feel like heroes. They are angry, burned out and feel unappreciated, rooted in the weak government response last spring to the pandemic, including the scarcity of personal protective equipment that left workers vulnerable to infection. Here are a few of the people who gave their lives while on the front lines of the pandemic. By Andrew Jacobs.
LABOR-FORCE (Undated) — In the year since the pandemic upended the U.S. economy, more than 4 million people have quit the labor force, leaving a gaping hole in the job market that cuts across age and circumstances. These labor-force dropouts are not counted in the most commonly cited unemployment rate, which stood at 6.2% in February. Now, as the labor market begins to emerge from the pandemic’s vise, whether those who have left the labor force return to work — and if so, how quickly — is one of the big questions about the shape of the recovery. By Sydney Ember.
MET-VIRUS-LABOR (New York) — The Metropolitan Opera House has been dark for a year, and its musicians have gone unpaid for almost as long. The players suddenly found themselves relying on unemployment benefits, scrambling for virtual teaching gigs, selling the tools of their trade and looking for cheaper housing. Now the Met’s increasingly rancorous labor battles — it has locked out its stagehands and outsourced some set construction to Wales — are adding more uncertainty to the question of when the opera house can reopen after its long pandemic shutdown. By Julia Jacobs.
OSCARS-NOMINATIONS (Undated) — “Mank,” David Fincher’s black-and-white meditation on old Hollywood, received 10 Academy Award nominations Monday, leading a diverse set of films and filmmakers after a year in which the movie industry was transformed by the pandemic and the Oscar season was pushed back two months. Voters recognized a number of films in multiple categories, with six nominations each going to “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Sound of Metal,” “Nomadland,” “Minari,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “The Father.” Nine of the 20 acting nominations went to people of color. By Nicole Sperling and Brooks Barnes.
