EGYPT-NATURAL-HAIR (Cairo) — For decades, many Egyptian women diligently straightened their curls while men cropped theirs short, suppressing their natural texture because it was considered slovenly and unclean. Beneath such attitudes lay deep, longstanding class and racial prejudice. In recent years, however, curls have sprouted again around Egypt. Young Egyptians have rejected some of the conservative norms of the past, even if only in the way they look. By Vivian Yee.
CONSERVATION-INDIGENOUS (Undated) — Dozens of countries are backing an effort that would protect 30% of Earth’s land and water by 2030. But Indigenous people — who are often among the most effective stewards of nature, and who have been disregarded or worse in the past — will not be included in the negotiations, to be held in China later this year, on the global conservation agreement known as 30x30. By Somini Sengupta, Catrin Einhorn and Manuela Andreoni.
BIDEN-STIMULUS (Washington) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into a law a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan, setting off a massive disbursement of federal funds. Hours after the signing, Biden was scheduled to issue a televised appeal with his own Oval Office address, the first prime-time speech of his presidency. His goal and his challenge would be to ask Americans whose lives have been upended by months of economic uncertainty, social isolation, and the deaths of more than 500,000 fellow citizens to put their differences aside and move forward with hope. By Katie Rogers.
BIDEN-VIRUS-ASSESS (Washington) — The 365 days between America’s panicked retreat from offices and schools and President Joe Biden’s speech on Thursday night, celebrating the prospect of a pandemic’s end, may prove to be one of the most consequential years in American history. Biden’s message tonight will center on the thought that the country did finally come together in a common cause — vaccines as the road to normalcy — and from that could spring a glimmer of unity. News Analysis by David E. Sanger.
VIRUS-SEATTLE (Seattle) — The Seattle area once had more coronavirus deaths than anywhere else in the United States. A year later, the region’s deaths per capita are lower than any other large metropolitan area. Seattle’s success illustrates the value of unified and timely strategies for fighting the pandemic. By Mike Baker.
MINN-FLOYD-TRIAL (Undated) — The judge overseeing the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd, has allowed prosecutors to add an additional charge of third-degree murder against Chauvin, who is already facing a more serious count of second-degree murder. The decision Thursday most likely ended a sequence of legal wrangling and cleared the way for the trial to move forward. Jury selection is well underway. By Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs.
NY-CUOMO (Undated) — Hobbled by political defections amid growing scrutiny into his alleged personal behavior, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s once-ironclad grip on Albany’s levers of power had failed him on Thursday, as the State Assembly — dominated by his fellow Democrats — took the initial steps toward a possible impeachment of the governor. The extraordinary decision by the Assembly to convene a special committee to investigate the sexual harassment claims came even as the governor’s counsel was discussing the legal ramifications of a report that Cuomo, 63, had groped a female staffer in the Executive Mansion, an allegation that had been reported to the Albany police. By Luis Ferré-Sadurní, J. David Goodman and Jesse McKinley.
LOS-ANGELES-POLICE (Undated) — The Los Angeles Police Department severely mishandled protests last summer in the wake of George Floyd’s death, according to a new report released Thursday. The department was not prepared for the protests to become violent despite similar turns in other cities, the 101-page report commissioned by the City Council said. The review of the LAPD is the latest to find serious fault with a police department’s response to the wave of protests that swept the country in the wake of Floyd’s death on May 25. By Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs.
ARMY-WOMEN-FITNESS (Washington) — Fitness levels of Army recruits have come under greater scrutiny over the past two decades, precisely the same time that women have been seeking entry into elite combat units and advancement in leadership roles. Now, the Army is racing to approve significant changes to its legendary physical fitness test, the first revision since 1980. By Jennifer Steinhauer.
ASTRAZENECA-IDLE-VACCINES (Washington) — Tens of millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by the British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca are sitting idly in American manufacturing facilities, awaiting results from the company’s U.S. clinical trial while countries that have approved its use beg for access. The fate of about 50 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine is the subject of an intense debate among White House and federal health officials — with some arguing the administration should let them go abroad where they are desperately needed, while others are not ready to relinquish them. By Noah Weiland and Rebecca Robbins.
MARKETS-VIRUS (Undated) — While the pandemic battered the economy, tech companies and consumer companies powered by digital technology stood out as islands of growth. But with coronavirus cases and deaths falling, more than 2 million Americans a day getting vaccinations and the overall economic outlook improving, investors are starting to turn elsewhere. By Steve Lohr.
DIGITAL-ARTWORK-AUCTION (Undated) — After a flurry of more than 180 bids in the final hour, a JPG file made by Mike Winkelmann, the digital artist known as Beeple, was sold on Thursday by Christie’s in an online auction for $69.3 million with fees. The price was a new high for an artwork that exists only digitally. Billed by the auction house as “a unique work in the history of digital art,” “Everydays — The First 5000 Days” is a collage of all the images that Beeple has been posting online each day since 2007. By Scott Reyburn.
