YAZIDI-CHILDREN-REUNITE (Faysh Khabur Border Crossing, Iraq) — A secret handoff on the Syrian-Iraqi border last week was so far the only reunion of Yazidi women from Iraq and the children they had while sexually enslaved by their Islamic State captors. The plight of these women, who survived almost unimaginable horrors in five years of captivity, is one of the least-known footnotes in the story of the Islamic State’s conquest of large swaths of Iraq and Syria in 2014. To the traumatized Yazidi community, a small religious minority in northern Iraq, the children are a direct link to the Islamic State fighters who slaughtered thousands of Yazidis and captured 6,000 more. By Jane Arraf.
SENEGAL-FISHING-ACTIVIST (Thiaroye-Sur-Mer, Senegal) — Her son’s death in 2006 set Yayi Bayam Diouf on a course that has led to a plethora of awards for community activism. But that came later. Diouf, 62, says she felt drawn to the sea and began thinking of leaving her office job to fish. Yet she faced resistance in the form of Senegal's patriarchal culture, which expected women to stay in the home and men to work outside. The Saturday Profile by Aida Alami.
MYANMAR-GARMENT-WORKERS (Undated) — After a coup Feb. 1 brought back full military rule to Myanmar after years of quasi-democracy, a number of garment workers turned union organizers have been catapulted from relative anonymity to the forefront of a swelling political movement. Many are women. And most say that past experience organizing militant strikes and tight local networks while building the country’s garment factory unions has played a key part of preparing them for this new role. By Elizabeth Paton.
MEXICO-MARIJUANA (Mexico City) — Lawmakers in Mexico are on the verge of legalizing recreational marijuana, with promoters hoping for new jobs and tax revenue created by the cannabis industry. But economists and industry analysts warn against expecting much monetary benefit, citing relatively low domestic demand and little chance of exporting the product. By Oscar Lopez.
BIDEN-VACCINE-SUPPLY (Washington) — President Joe Biden, under pressure to donate excess coronavirus vaccines to needy nations, announced a partnership Friday at the so-called Quad Summit with Japan, India and Australia to expand global vaccine manufacturing capacity. Biden has a lot of work ahead of him domestically to make good on the promises he has made in recent days — that enough vaccine doses will exist by the end of May to inoculate every American adult and that by July 4, if Americans continue to follow public health guidance, life should be returning to a semblance of normalcy. Vaccine supply appears on track to fulfill those goals. By Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Michael Crowley.
NY-CUOMO-CONGRESS (Undated) — A raft of powerful Democratic members of New York’s congressional delegation, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler, called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign Friday, saying that Cuomo had lost the capacity to govern amid a series of multiplying scandals. Cuomo, facing an independent investigation into the sexual harassment claims overseen by the state attorney general, Letitia James, rejected the calls for him to step down, telling reporters that he would not resign or bow to “cancel culture.” By Luis Ferré-Sadurní and Jesse McKinley.
DEMS-METOO (Undated) — Until recently, the allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo were mostly in the realm of sexual harassment, and Democratic voters have expressed reluctance to end a career over such accusations without an investigation, according to interviews and exchanges with dozens of them this week. Four years into the #MeToo movement, there’s little consensus among Democrats on the appropriate process for handling such claims or the punishment for them. Many believe that former President Donald Trump never paid a political price after being accused of far worse treatment of women. By Lisa Lerer.
NEV-UNEMPLOYMENT (Las Vegas) — It is hard to remember the exuberance that prevailed in Nevada a year ago, as presidential hopefuls traipsed through the state for the Democratic caucuses. A year into the pandemic, Las Vegas has the highest unemployment rate among large cities, with more than 10% out of work, and over the past year the workforce in Nevada has lost more income than in any other state. And for those scraping to get by, the promise of another stimulus payment has not relieved the anxiety of knowing that, no matter how much it helps, it will almost certainly fall short. By Jennifer Medina.
MINN-FLOYD-SETTLEMENT (Undated) — The family of George Floyd, the Black man whose death set off a wave of protests after a video showed a white police officer kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes in May, has settled a lawsuit against Minneapolis for $27 million, city officials said Friday. The settlement, among the largest in a case of police misconduct, was announced as Derek Chauvin, the former officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, sat less than a mile away in a courtroom where jurors were being chosen for his trial on a second-degree murder charge. By Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs.
MISS-WATER-CRISIS (Jackson, Miss.) — The Mississippi state capital’s water system, parts of which are more than 100 years old, was no match for an epic winter storm in mid-February that blanketed a wide swath of the state in ice. Across Jackson, the freezing temperatures burst pipes and water mains and left a trail of misery that has stretched on for nearly a month. More than 70% of the city’s water customers remained this week under a notice to boil water. By Ellen Ann Fentress and Richard Fausset.
CHINA-VIRUS-SPECIALIST (Undated) — Dr. Zhang Wenhong, an infectious-disease specialist and perhaps China’s most trusted voice on COVID-19, may be China’s closest analogue to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who became the public face of stopping the coronavirus amid the chaos of the Trump administration. A consummate technocrat, Zhang comes across as neither political nor ideological. Yet, by offering his expert opinions straight, he pushes back against the authoritarian instinct in a system that often overreacts with draconian measures. The New New World By Li Yuan.
BKC-VIRUS (Undated) — Two of college basketball’s marquee powers, Kansas and Virginia, withdrew from their conference tournaments Friday because of coronavirus cases, imperiling their prospects to contend for a national championship in a season defined by the pandemic. The hasty exits, one day after Duke and North Carolina A&T pulled out of conference tournaments, deepened the sense that the sport’s greatest disruptions this March are not rising from on-court upsets but from virus complications. By Alan Blinder and Billy Witz.
CALIF-DESERTX-BIENNIAL (Palm Springs, Calif.) — Even in the best of years, Desert X, which commissions site-specific public art in and around Palm Springs, has a hard time raising money to realize its projects. Yet while bigger and better-organized destination exhibitions have punted on their plans since the pandemic struck, the biennial opens this weekend. The biennial is smaller than usual, with a more compact footprint. It features work by several international artists, with most artworks rooted in some sense of place. By Jori Finkel.
