AFGHAN-U.S.-TROOPS (Kabul, Afghanistan) — Facing a high-stakes choice and running out of time to make it, the Biden administration is wrestling with whether to follow through with a full withdrawal in the next seven weeks of the 2,500 U.S. troops still in Afghanistan — except, as it turns out, that number is actually around 3,500. The United States has about 1,000 more troops in Afghanistan than it has disclosed, according to U.S., European and Afghan officials. That adds another layer of complexity to the swirling debate. By Thomas Gibbons-Neff, Helene Cooper and Eric Schmitt.
GERMANY-ELECTION (Berlin) — Voters in two southwestern German states are kicking off an election year on Sunday that could change the course of Europe’s largest economy after 16 years under the leadership of Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will be stepping down after a new government is sworn in. The elections in the states of Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate are the first in a year that will see voting for new legislators in four more states and for the country’s Parliament. By Melissa Eddy.
MYANMAR-COUP (Undated) — Soldiers and police officers shot and killed at least 51 people in Myanmar over the weekend, as they pressed their campaign of attrition against protesters who have defied them in cities and towns across the country. Despite weeks of killings by the security forces, a nationwide civil disobedience movement — which has paralyzed much of the economy as well as the government’s operations — shows no sign of waning, a month and a half after the Feb. 1 military coup that ousted the civilian leadership. By Richard C. Paddock.
ITALY-CALIGULA-MOSAIC (Nemi, Italy) — If stones could speak, the mosaic unveiled recently at an archaeological museum just south of Rome would have quite the tale to tell. It was crafted in the first century for the deck of one of two spectacularly decorated ships on Lake Nemi that the Emperor Caligula commissioned as floating palaces. Recovered from underwater wreckage in 1895, the mosaic was later lost for decades, only to reemerge several years ago as a coffee table in the living room of a New York antiques dealer. By Elisabetta Povoledo.
BIDEN-CLIMATE-FOREIGN-POLICY (Washington) — In late January, President Joe Biden pledged to make combating climate change “an essential element of U.S. foreign policy and national security,” appointing a high-powered global climate envoy and salting the State Department with climate expertise. In the weeks that followed, the administration showed that more immediate demands, like bolstering military security and repairing strained friendships will provide stiff competition. By Lisa Friedman.
BRITAIN-WOMEN-SAFETY (Undated) — When 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who disappeared as she walked home in London on March 3, was found dead a week later, it set off a social movement. Women from all walks of life are demanding safety from male violence — and demanding that the police, the government and men collectively be the ones to bear the burden of ensuring it. The Interpreter by Amanda Taub.
NY-CUOMO-PRESSURE (Undated)— At the height of the pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called upon some of his most trusted emissaries to return to the fold to help coordinate the state’s coronavirus response, including Larry Schwartz, his former top aide who is now leading New York’s vaccination efforts. But with Cuomo facing concurrent scandals and calls for his resignation, Schwartz has taken on another role: as a political operative, asking state Democratic leaders to support the governor while continuing to discuss the urgent business of immunization. By Jesse McKinley and J. David Goodman.
CLERGY-VACCINE-MISSION (Undated) — Thousands of clergy members from a cross-section of faiths — imams, rabbis, priests, swamis — are trying to coax the hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19. By weaving Scripture with science, they are employing the singular trust vested in them by their congregations to dispel myths and disinformation about the shots. Many are even offering their sanctuaries as vaccination sites, to make the experience more accessible and reassuring. By Jan Hoffman.
NC-TOWN-RISING-SEA (Avon, N.C.) — The risk to tiny Avon from climate change is particularly dire — it is, after all, located on a mere sandbar of an island chain, in a relentlessly rising Atlantic. But people in the town are facing a question that is starting to echo along the American coastline as seas rise and storms intensify. What price can be put on saving a town, a neighborhood, a home where generations have built their lives? By Christopher Flavelle.
NY-VIRUS-STUDENTS (New York) — From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the block of time between the end of classes and the beginning of dinner, was for millions of teenagers everywhere the golden hours of the day. They provided a release from the pressures of school or an escape from a stressful home. It was a time for friendship and fun. In New York City, as in much of the rest of the country, the pandemic made those golden hours go dark. For most students, reopening can’t happen soon enough. By Juliana Kim.
CAPITOL-RIOT-PROUD-BOYS (Undated) — Joseph Biggs, 37, and Ethan Nordean, 30, face some of the most serious charges stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January: leading a mob of about 100 Proud Boys in a coordinated plan to disrupt the certification of former President Donald Trump’s electoral defeat. But an examination of the two men’s histories shows that local and federal law enforcement agencies passed up several opportunities to take action against them and their fellow Proud Boys long before they breached the Capitol. By David D. Kirkpatrick and Alan Feuer.
STIMULUS-MOTHERS-HEALTHCARE (Undated) — It’s easy to overlook amid the hundreds of pages of the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday, but a short section aims to combat America’s maternal mortality crisis by expanding health coverage for new mothers. The United States has the highest rate of maternal deaths in the industrialized world. A third of those deaths happen after delivery, when a significant share of American women experience a gap in coverage. The Upshot by Sarah Kliff.
E-COMMERCE-LIVESTREAMING (Undated) — Amazon uses another method that allows customers to bypass actual stores: live, interactive video shopping, pioneered decades ago by the likes of Home Shopping Network and QVC and now increasingly common online. This type of shopping, called e-commerce livestreaming, lets brand representatives, store owners, influencers — and really just about anyone — stand in front of a smartphone and start a conversation with viewers who tune in. By Jackie Snow.
SKOREA-TV-SANDWICH-CHAIN (Undated) — Product placement in TV shows is a reality the world over. But South Korea’s terrestrial stations are prevented from inserting commercial breaks during programming, meaning many Korean companies must be creative about getting their wares in front of viewers. As Korean dramas have become more popular with international audiences, global brands have pushed to be part of the action. And no company has pushed harder than the U.S. sandwich chain Subway. By Seth Berkman.
With photo.
NETFLIX-PASSWORD-SHARING (Undated) — Netflix has started testing a feature that could prod users who are borrowing a password from someone outside their household to buy a subscription. The company said the feature was being tested with a limited number of users. It may signal a broader clampdown on the common practice of sharing passwords among relatives and friends to avoid paying for the popular streaming service. By Michael Levenson.
BILD-EDITOR-CONDUCT (Undated) — The editor-in-chief of Bild, Europe’s largest newspaper and an influential force in German politics and society, has taken a leave of absence while a law firm conducts an investigation into accusations made against him, the publication’s owner said. Julian Reichelt, the editor, denies accusations of misconduct, Axel Springer, Bild’s publisher, said in a statement. By Jack Ewing.
GRAMMY-AWARDS (Undated) — The 63rd annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah from “The Daily Show" on Sunday, comes during a challenging time for the music industry — after a year of canceled tours, shuttered music venues and uncertainty around the short-term future of live music. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET. By Ben Sisario.
Column by Blow.
