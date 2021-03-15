For TUESDAY AMS
INTERNATIONAL [“i” news file]
EUROPE-VIRUS (Undated) — Across Europe, coronavirus cases are spiking. Supply shortages and vaccine skepticism, as well as bureaucracy and logistical obstacles, have slowed the pace of inoculations. Governments are putting exhausted populations under lockdown. Protests are turning violent. In Rome on Monday, empty streets, closed schools, shuttered restaurants and canceled Easter holidays came as a relief to some residents after months of climbing infections, choked hospitals and deaths. By Jason Horowitz.
VATICAN-GAY-UNIONS (Rome) — The Vatican said Monday that priests could not bless same-sex unions, calling any such blessing “not licit.” The ruling by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican’s doctrinal watchdog, said that the church should be welcoming toward gay people, but not their unions. Catholic teaching holds that marriage between a man and woman is part of God’s plan, and since gay unions are not intended to be part of that plan, they cannot be blessed by the church. By Elisabetta Povoledo.
BRITAIN-VIGIL-POLICING (London) — London police drew widespread criticism for the handling of a vigil Saturday after the killing of a 33-year-old woman, and the fallout comes as a proposed police bill that would grant more powers to control protests in Britain is set to be debated in Parliament this week and faces renewed scrutiny from opposition lawmakers and rights groups. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was scheduled to meet Monday with ministers, senior police officers and prosecutors to discuss steps to tighten safety on streets for women and girls. By Isabella Kwai.
AUSTRALIA-WOMEN-PROTESTS (Melbourne, Australia) — Thousands took to the streets across Australia on Monday to protest violence and discrimination against women, as a reckoning in the country’s halls of power sparked by multiple accusations of rape continued to grow. The marches in at least 40 cities represented an outpouring of anger about a problem that has gone unaddressed for too long, said the organizers, who estimated that 110,000 people attended the demonstrations nationwide. By Yan Zhuang.
NATIONAL GENERAL [“a” news file]
NY-TRANSIT-STIMULUS (New York) — President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package includes $30.5 billion for transit agencies — the largest single infusion of federal aid that public transportation has ever received. Transit leaders from New York to Washington to San Francisco quickly announced that they would shelve plans for deep service cuts and restore some train and bus service. In New York City, home to the largest public transportation network in North America, the transit bailout is critical to the region’s economic recovery, which depends on trains and buses to carry riders to businesses, like theaters, stores and restaurants, that have been crippled by the pandemic. By Christina Goldbaum and Pranshu Verma.
VACCINES-FEAR (Undated) — To a significant number of people, the fear of needles goes beyond merely inducing anxiety into a more dangerous area, in which the fear prevents them from seeking out needed medical care. And as the world’s hopes of returning to a post-pandemic normal rest largely on people’s willingness to take a COVID-19 vaccine, experts and health care professionals are assuring those people that there are ways to overcome this fear. Steps include seeking professional help, distracting yourself and focusing on the benefits. By Daniel Victor.
FINANCIAL [“f” news file]
VIRUS-ECON-RECOVERY (Undated) — Within weeks after the coronavirus hit U.S. shores, Congress had launched a multitrillion-dollar barrage of programs to expand unemployment benefits, rescue small businesses and send checks to most U.S. households. And this time, unlike a decade ago, Washington is keeping the aid flowing even as the crisis begins to ease. The result is an economy far stronger than most forecasters expected last spring, yet not everyone made it into the lifeboats unscathed, if at all. By Ben Casselman.
LABOR-FORCE (Undated) — In the year since the pandemic upended the U.S. economy, more than 4 million people have quit the labor force, leaving a gaping hole in the job market that cuts across age and circumstances. These labor-force dropouts are not counted in the most commonly cited unemployment rate, which stood at 6.2% in February. Now, as the labor market begins to emerge from the pandemic’s vise, whether those who have left the labor force return to work — and if so, how quickly — is one of the big questions about the shape of the recovery. By Sydney Ember.
SCIENCE ["a" news file]
SCI-BRODY-HEALTH (Undated) — Older Americans have been particularly hard hit by the novel coronavirus. But while there’s nothing anyone can do to stop the march of time, several leading risk factors for infections and deaths stem from how many Americans conduct their lives from childhood on. After old age, obesity is the second-leading risk factor for death among those who become infected and critically ill with COVID-19, while two other major risks, Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, are most often the result of excess weight. Personal Health by Jane E. Brody.
CULTURE AND ENTERTAINMENT [“e” news file]
GRAMMYS-MOMENTS (Undated) — With a small audience of nominees outside in Los Angeles, the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night highlighted the contributions of women and the impact of Black Lives Matter protests, offered screen time to workers at independent venues crushed by the pandemic and extended tributes to musicians we lost during this challenging year. And although she didn’t win record of the year, Megan Thee Stallion took home the three other awards she was nominated for. By Jon Pareles, Jon Caramanica, Joe Coscarelli, Lindsay Zoladz and Caryn Ganz.
COMMENTARY [“k” news file]
Columns by Goldberg, Stephens and Krugman, plus a Collins-Stephens conversation.
